CP Vs BLB Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks And Preview For Spice Isle T10 2021

Match 20 of the Spice Isle T10 2021 tournament is all set to take place between the Cinnamon Pacers and the Bay Leaf Blasters on June 6. The 20th match of the Spice Isle T10 tournament is all set to take place at the National Cricket Stadium, St George’s, starting from 9:30 p.m. (IST). Here’s the CP vs BLB Dream11 prediction including the player record and the CP vs BLB Dream11 team prediction before the match.

The Cinnamon Pacers and the Bay Leaf Blasters have faced each other once during Match 6 of the tournament. Cinnamon Pacers won their last fixture against the Bay Leaf Blasters by 7 wickets. The Bay Leaf Blasters would be looking forward to winning the match against the Cinnamon Pacers to level their head-to-head record.

CP vs BLB player record

From the Cinnamon Pacers team, Alick Athanaze will be considered as a favourite pick for the fantasy team due to his ability to consistently score runs. Playing as an opener, the batsman has played some big innings with a brilliant strike rate for his team. Heron Campbell is another player to look out for since he has scored runs consistently during the tournament.

From the Bay Leaf Blasters, left-handed batsman Devon Smith will be a definite pick due to his massive strike rate in the tournament as an opener. Devon Smith is known to be a heavy-hitting batsman who has adjusted well into the format of the game. Denis Smith is a similar batsman who can score quick runs down the order.

Probable Playing XI for CP vs BLB Dream11 team

Cinnamon Pacers: Alick Athanaze, Heron Campbell, Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters, Kyron Andrew, Javed Hazzard (wk), Chard Charles, Javel St. Paul, Levanghn Lewis, Reuel Williams, Adel Beggs

Bay Leaf Blasters: Devon Smith, Sharkim Edwards, Denis Smith (wk), Jalon Olive, Craig Williams, Leon Chichester, Deron Hypolite, Markel Baptiste, Keron Charles, Richard Rogers, Amikel Dubissette

Captain and Vice-captain for CP vs BLB best team

Captain – A. Athanaze

Vice-captain – D. Smith

The favourable CP vs BLB Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers – D. Smith

Batsmen – A. Athanaze, H. Campbell, D. Smith, L. Chichester

All-rounders – M. Narine, K. Peters, S. Edwards

Bowlers – R. Williams, J. St. Paul, A. Dubissette

In the CP vs BLB best team prediction, both the team are equally matched based on the batting lineups of both the team. However, the CP vs BLB player record also tells that the Cinnamon Pacers will have a slight edge in the match. The CP vs BLB best team prediction can see the CP team gain the 2 points to move ahead in the points table.

Note: The CP vs BLB dream11 prediction is made on the basis of various statistics of the game. The CP vs BLB dream11 team and the player prediction does not guarantee positive results and should be considered as a means to get informed and entertained.