CP Vs GG Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Cinnamon Pacers will take on Ginger Generals in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 7:00 PM IST on Thursday, June 3. Here is our CP vs GG Dream11 prediction, CP vs GG Dream11 team, CP vs GG best team and CP vs GG player record.

CP vs GG match preview

Cinnamon Pacers are currently third on the points table with two wins and one loss from three matches played so far. The team played their previous match against Saffron Strikers which they went on to win by 10 runs. They will look to win the match and challenge for the top spot by the end of the day. Ginger Generals on the other hand are second on the table with the same win/loss record, but they are ahead of Cinnamon Pacers due to a better run rate. The team played their last match against Nutmeg Warriors which they went on to win by 14 runs. This should be a good contest to watch.

CP vs GG weather report

The condition looks partly sunny with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the CP vs GG Dream11 prediction a tough one.

CP vs GG pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

CP vs GG player record

Cinnamon Pacers will be looking forward to Alick Athanaze and Kenroy Peters doing well in this match just like the last match. The team will want them to perform really well in the upcoming match as well. Ginger Generals on the other hand will want Wavel Benjamin and Nicklaus Redhead to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

CP vs GG Dream11 team

CP vs GG Dream11 prediction

As per our CP vs GG Dream11 prediction, CP will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CP vs GG player record and as a result, the CP vs GG best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CP vs GG Dream11 team and CP vs GG prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Fancode