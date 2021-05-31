CP Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Top Fantasy Picks, Team News, Spice Isle T10 2021 Preview

The Cinnamon Pacers will take on the Nutmeg Warriors in the 2nd match of the Dream11 Spice Isle T10 2021. The match is set to begin at 9:30 PM IST (12:00 PM local time) from the National Cricket Stadium, St. George’s, Grenada on May 31, 2021. Here is our CP vs NW Dream11 prediction, team and fantasy top picks.

Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10: CP vs NW preview

Led by the in-form Andre Fletcher who gained massive popularity after his heroics for the West Indies side, the Nutmeg Warriors will take the field for the second game of the Dream11 Vincy Premier League T10 2021. Going up against the Cinnamon Pacers, the Warriors will hope to start out their short campaign at the series with a win and some points to their name. With just 10 matches to be played in the group stages - as per the double Round Robin format of the event - both teams will want to get out the gates quickly.

CP vs NW: Pitch Conditions and Weather Report

The pitch at the National Cricket Stadium has generally been a batting-friendly one in the last few years. With an average first innings score of round 100 and pacers getting decent support from the surface, we expect this match to be a close one. Going by previous matches and expected weather conditions, the captain winning the toss should choose to bat first. Accuweather predicts no rain during the match. The temperature is expected to be around 30°C, with 65% humidity and 25% cloud cover.

Injury and Availability News

There will be no injury concerns for either team in this match.

CP vs NW Dream11 team: Probable Playing XIs

CP: Heron Campbell, Javed Hazzard (wk), Alick Athanaze, Kyron Andrew, Nicoby John, Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Javel St Paul, Levaughn Lewis, Adel Beggs, Reuel Williams

NW: Andre Fletcher, Samuel Charles (wk), Akeem Alexis, Nealon Francois, Donald McDonald, Riddick Hayling, Isaiah Simon, Josh Thomas, Haston Jackson, Sheldon Joseph, Dane Murray

CP vs NW best team: Captain and Vice-Captain Selection

Captain – Andre Fletcher, Samuel Charles

Vice-Captain – Micah Narine, Kenroy Peters

Andre Fletcher and Micah Narine will be perfect options as captain or vice-captain.

CP vs NW Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Samuel Charles

Batsmen – Andre Fletcher, Heron Campbell, Akeem Alexis, Donald McDonald

All-Rounders – Kenroy Peters, Micah Narine, Isaiah Simon

Bowlers – Haston Jackson, Dane Murray, Javel St Paul

CP vs NW Dream11 Prediction

According to our CP vs NW Dream11 prediction, the Cinnamon Pacers are likely to edge past the Warriors and win this match.

Note: The CP vs NW player record and as a result, the CP vs NW best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CP vs NW Dream11 team and CP vs NW prediction do not guarantee positive results.

