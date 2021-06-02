CP Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team And Top Picks For Spice Isle T10 2021

Cinnamon Pacers and Saffron Strikers will take on each other in the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST on Wednesday, June 2. Here is our CP vs SS Dream11 prediction, CP vs SS Dream11 team, CP vs SS best team and CP vs SS player record.

CP vs SS Match preview

Cinnamon Pacers have had a mix start to their Spice Isle T10 campaign with one win and one loss from two matches. They started their campaign with a loss to the Nutmeg Warriors by 10 wickets. However, they bounced back strongly, beating the Bay Leaf Blasters by seven wickets in their second match.

On the other hand, Saffron Strikers are currently at top of the points table after winning both their matches. The team defeated the Clove Challengers by 9 wickets in their season opener before beating the Nutmeg Warriors by 25 runs. This should be a good contest to watch.

CP vs SS weather report

The condition looks partly sunny with no chance of the rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With the rain not coming down during the match, both the teams will get to play the full quota of overs, making the CP vs SS Dream11 prediction a tough one.

CP vs SS pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip has favoured batsmen a little bit, but bowlers have also had their say. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to keep the match evenly contested. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and pick up early wickets with rain coming down.

CP vs SS player record

Cinnamon Pacers will be looking forward to Alick Athanaze and Heron Campbell doing well for the team to well in the upcoming match. The team will want them to perform really well in the tournament as well. Saffron Strikers, on the other hand, will want Mickel Joseph and Kem Charles to do well with bat and ball in this match. All eyes will be on their performance in the upcoming fixture.

CP vs SS Dream11 team

CP vs SS Dream11 prediction

As per our CP vs SS Dream11 prediction, SS will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CP vs SS player record and as a result, the CP vs SS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CP vs SS Dream11 team and CP vs SS prediction does not guarantee positive results.