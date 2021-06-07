CP Vs SS Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks And Match Preview For Spice Isle T10 2021

Cinnamon Pacers and Saffron Strikers will feature in an upcoming match of the Spice Isle T10 2021 at the National Cricket Stadium, Grenada. The match starts at 9:30 PM IST on Monday, June 7. Here is our CP vs SS Dream11 prediction, CP vs SS Dream11 team, CP vs SS scorecard details and CP vs SS player record.

CP vs SS match preview

Both Cinnamon Pacers and Saffron Strikers have emerged as strong contenders to clinch the championship in this season of the T10 tournament. After having played seven matches, the Strikers are placed right at the top of the points table with four wins to their name. The Pacers also have won four of their seven matches, and they currently occupy the second position on the table. However, they have a significant chance of moving to the top by toppling the in-form Strikers in their upcoming clash. The encounter between the two star-studded teams promises to be a closely fought one.

Considering the star-studded line-ups of the participating teams, a high-octane clash is on the cards. This will be the second time that the two teams will battle it out in the Spice Isle T10. The Pacers had won the CP vs SS opener comprehensively by 10 runs. Fans in India can catch the live-action of the contest on the FanCode app and website. The CP vs SS scorecard will also be available on FanCode.

CP vs SS best team: Probable playing XIs

CP: Micah Narine, Kyron Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Adel Beggs, Heron Campbell, Chard Charles, Javed Hazzard (wk), Levanghn Lewis, Kenroy Peters, Javel St.Paul, Reuel Williams.

SS: Lendon Lawrence, St Nickozi Hillaire, Mickel Joseph, John Olive, Ryan John (c), Kendel George, Kem Charles, Shermon Lewis, Alex Moses, Jenson Phillip, Laurie Williams

CP vs SS weather report

According to AccuWeather, a significant cloud cover is expected during the CP vs SS fixture. There are chances of rain interrupting the contest during the second innings. The temperatures are likely to hover around 29 degrees during the game.

CP vs SS pitch report

The wicket at the National Cricket Stadium has been more favourable for the batsmen, while bowlers have also had their share of luck. While the batters have been scoring over 10 runs per over regularly in the matches so far, they will struggle to score runs at a frantic pace in the upcoming encounter. Considering the clouded conditions, the faster bowlers are likely to dominate the contest.

CP vs SS player record

Opening batsman Alick Athanaze will be the key for the Pacers. The batter showcased stunning form in the team's last fixture and he will be keen to capitalise on the same in the upcoming games as well. Micah Narine has impressed with his tidy spell in this edition of the T10 competition for the Pacers. When it comes to the Strikers, Mickel Joseph will be the batsman to watch out for, whereas John Olive is expected to deliver with the ball.

CP vs SS Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers - L Lawrence

Batsmen - A Athanaze (C), H Campbell, A Moses

All-rounders - K Peters, M Narine, M Joseph, R John (VC)

Bowlers - J Olive, L Williams, J St.Paul

CP vs SS Dream11 prediction

As per our CP vs SS Dream11 prediction, the Saffron Strikers will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CP vs SS player record and as a result, the CP vs SS best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CP vs SS Dream11 team and CP vs SS prediction do not guarantee positive results.

