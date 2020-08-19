CPL 2020: CSK's Mitchell Santner, SRH's Rashid Khan Star In Barbados' Win Over SKNP

The Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020) season is officially underway and on Tuesday, August 18, started with a bang with a double-header, with the second match being played between the Barbados Tridents and St Kitts & Nevis Patriots. The match went on till the final over of the run chase with the Tridents narrowly defeating their Saint Kitts and Nevis rivals. Interestingly, the two cricketers who starred for Barbados are also signed on to dazzle in the upcoming Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season immediately after the conclusion of CPL 2020.

It’s all over in Trinidad and the Barbados Tridents have won by 6 runs!!! #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #BTvSKP pic.twitter.com/cWdepihVGN — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 19, 2020

CPL 2020: IPL stars headline acts of Barbados Tridents' narrow win

Barbados Tridents, batting first, registered 153-9 on the board. Their premier spinners, Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan, both contributed with valuable 20s while batting down the order. The two cricketers then performed their bit with the ball as both spinners tightened their grip on St Kitts & Nevis Patriots during their run chase, restricting them to just 147-5 in their allotted overs.

Santner picked up figures of 2-18 off his four overs and was named the ‘Player of the Match’ for his all-round efforts. Meanwhile, Khan also picked up two wickets and effected an additional runout. As it turns out, Barbados’ IPL 2020 stars were responsible for all five St Kitts & Nevis Patriots wickets that fell that evening.

Interestingly, Mitchell Santner and Rashid Khan are the only two cricketers that took part in the Barbados Tridents playing XI who will also participate in IPL 2020 for their respective franchises. Santner became a member of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in 2019. He is all set to reprise his role in IPL 2020 after he was retained by the franchise during the trading and transfer window last year. On the other hand, Rashid Khan is a SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) veteran who will continue to assume his role in the IPL 2020 season.

CPL 2020: CSK and SRH stars the trump cards in Barbados Tridents’ opening win

Mitch Santner back with a bang! Dangerman Dunk departs, Patriots 89/3!



Can the former Knight Rider Ramdin and the debutant Da Silva pick up the pace?#CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder #BTvSKNP — CPL T20 (@CPL) August 19, 2020

For St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, their IPL stars had a mixed evening. While Sheldon Cottrell starred with figures of 2-16, albeit in a losing cause, their opening batsman Chris Lynn failed to get going beyond 19. Both Sheldon Cottrell and Chris Lynn are expected to take the field for Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 respectively.

IPL dates for the 2020 season

IPL 2020 is scheduled to launch in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the season, owing to a regular spike in coronavirus cases in India. The IPL dates for the 2020 season have been confirmed as between September 19 and November 10.

NEWS: #VIVOIPL 2020 to commence on 19th September, final to be played on 10th November.



More details 👉 https://t.co/vpM45FAnUQ pic.twitter.com/KnE48kDW1i — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 2, 2020

Image credits: CPL T20 Twitter