CPL 2020 GUY Vs BAR Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will face off against the Barbados Tridents (BAR) in the CPL 2020 on Tuesday, September 1 (Wednesday, September 2 IST). The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and will kick off at 3:00 AM IST. Here's a look at the GUY vs BAR live streaming details, how to watch CPL live in India and the GUY vs BAR live scores.

CPL live streaming: Warriors vs Tridents preview

The Warriors enter the CPL 2020 clash against the defending champions on the back of their impressive 7-wicket win over St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The Warriors are currently third in the CPL 2020 standings and will be hoping to add another win tot heir tally to boost their chase for a semi-final spot. The Tridents have been disappointing so far and find themselves at fifth after seven games. A win will move them closer to the Warriors and a present themselves with a chance to seal a semi-final spot.

What a double header we have in store for you today! First up we have the Tallawahs taking on the Knight Riders and then the Warriors taking on the Tridents! #CPL20 #JTvTKR #GAWvBT #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/gVDJKTePFr — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 1, 2020

CPL live streaming: Warriors vs Tridents CPL 2020 squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad

Brandon King, Anthony Bramble(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

Barbados Tridents squad

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

GUY vs BAR live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba suits the batsmen more compared to the track laid at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. The highest totals of the CPL 2020 have come at this venue and batsmen are likely to take centre stage when the two teams collide on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). Accuweather predicts that the CPL 2020 clash between Warriors and Tridents is likely to be affected by rains, with a 25% probability of rainfall. The overcast conditions should help the fast bowlers who can generate some swing with the new ball. With this being the second match of the day, the wear and tear is likely to help the spinners generate some turn and variable bounce.

GUY vs BAR live streaming: How to watch CPL live in India?

The GUY vs BAR live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Wednesday at 3:30 AM IST. Fans looking to watch the CPL live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For the GUY vs BAR live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

(Image Courtesy: CPL T20 Twitter)