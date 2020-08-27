CPL 2020 GUY Vs TKR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) are all set to take on the unbeaten Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 16th match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020 (CPL 2020). The match between the two teams will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval Stadium on Friday, August 28. Here is a look at the GUY vs TKR live streaming details, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India, CPL live streaming and where to catch GUY vs TKR live scores.

GUY vs TKR live streaming: GUY vs TKR match preview

The two teams kicked off the tournament with TKR winning the contest by 4 wickets. The match will be crucial for both sides as TKR will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run in the tournament and keep themselves on top of the CPL 2020 table. On the other hand, GUY will be looking to mount an upset by handing TKR their first loss of the tournament. A win will also help them climb up the points table and dethrone the Trinbago Knight Riders.

With all the momentum from our historic last outing, we'll soon be back to take on @GYAmazonWarrior in another exciting ⚔️ at Queen's Park Oval!



📺 #GAWvsTKR August 27 @ 5:30 P.M. AST / August 28 & 3:00 A.M. IST



#TKR #CPL20 #TrinbagoKnightRiders #CarribeanPremierLeague pic.twitter.com/7mjFhKVuug — Trinbago Knight Riders (@TKRiders) August 27, 2020

GUY vs TKR live streaming: GUY vs TKR weather and pitch report

With the weather being on the brighter side there are no chances of showers during the course of the CPL 2020 match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. Coming to the pitch, the track at Queen’s Park Oval is expected to offer an equal amount of help for the batsmen and the bowlers. The team winning the toss will likely bat first.

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and GUY vs TKR live streaming

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Friday at 3 AM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available on Dream Sports' FanCode app. GUY vs TKR live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL 2020 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

GUY vs TKR live streaming: Squads for GUY vs TKR contest

GUY vs TKR live streaming: GUY squad

Brandon King, Anthony Bramble(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

GUY vs TKR live streaming: TKR squad

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Tim Seifert(w), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales

Image credits: Trinbago Knight Riders / Twitter