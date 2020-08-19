CPL 2020 JAM Vs SLZ Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

Jamaica Tallawahs (JAM) will square off against St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the 3rd match of the CPL 2020 on Wednesday, August 19. The match will be played at The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. Here are the JAM vs SLZ live streaming details, CPL live info, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India and where to catch JAM vs SLZ live scores.

CPL live streaming: JAM vs SLZ CPL 2020 preview

After a disappointing campaign last season, St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs will be looking to open their CPL 2020 campaign with a bang. Both teams failed to make the playoffs last time and during the league stage, the Zouks won three matches, two of which came against the Tallawahs. The head-to-head record favours the Tallawahs, who are leading the Zouks 8-5 and are expected to start as favourites.

JAM vs SLZ live streaming: JAM vs SLZ weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather during the JAM vs SLZ match, there will no rain interruption and the pitch will be on the slower side, giving spinners a chance to be among the wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a strong total on the board with quality spinners in their ranks.

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and JAM vs SLZ live streaming

The JAM vs SLZ live telecast in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Wednesday, 7:30 PM IST. CPL 2020 live in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available to fans on the Dream Sports' FanCode app. The JAM vs SLZ live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20.

JAM vs SLZ live streaming: Squad list for JAM vs SLZ

JAM vs SLZ live streaming: JAM squad

Glenn Phillips (wk), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Rovman Powell, Andre Russell, Asif Ali, Carlos Brathwaite, Oshane Thomas, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fidel Edwards, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul, Preston McSween, Nicholas Kirton, Nkrumah Bonner, Ryan Persaud, Ramaal Lewis, Fidel Edwards

JAM vs SLZ live streaming: SLZ squad

Rahkeem Cornwall, Andre Fletcher, Leniko Boucher (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Kavem Hodge, Daren Sammy (C), Chemar Holder, Kesrick Williams, Zahir Khan Pakteen, Obed McCoy, Javelle Glenn, Mark Deyal, Kimani Melius, Saad Bin Zafar, Roston Chase

(Image credits: Jamaica Tallawahs / Twitter)