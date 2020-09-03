CPL 2020 BAR Vs GUY Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will face off against the Barbados Tridents (BAR) in the CPL 2020 on Thursday, September 3 (Friday, September 4 IST). The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and will kick off at 3:00 AM IST. Here's a look at the BAR vs GUY live streaming details, how to watch CPL live in India and the BAR vs GUY live scores.

Also Read: IPL 2020: KL Rahul Eager To Learn Virat Kohli & MS Dhoni's Captaincy Techniques

CPL live streaming: Warriors vs Tridents preview

The Warriors enter the CPL 2020 clash against the defending champions on the back of their impressive 7-wicket win over St Lucia Zouks. The Warriors are currently second in the CPL 2020 standings and sealed a semi-final spot, which will begin next week. The Tridents have been disappointing so far and find themselves at fifth after eight games. A win will move them closer to the Jamaica Tallawahs at fourth and a present themselves with an outside chance to seal a semi-final spot.

Also Read: CPL 2020 JAM Vs SKN Live Streaming In India, Full Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Terrific Thursday!!! First up we have the Tallawahs taking on then the Patriots and then we have a repeat of last years final as the Tridents take on the Warriors. #CPL20 #JTvSKP #BTvGAW #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/uY4Us1gZCQ — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 3, 2020

CPL live streaming: Warriors vs Tridents CPL 2020 squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad

Brandon King, Anthony Bramble(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

Barbados Tridents squad

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

Also Read: CSK's New Coffee Partner To Donate To PM Cares Fund From Each Product Sold During IPL 2020

BAR vs GUY live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba suits the batsmen more as compared to the track laid at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. With this being the second match of the day, the wear and tear is likely to help the spinners generate some turn and variable bounce and it could well turn out to be a low-scoring fixture. Accuweather predicts that the CPL 2020 clash between Warriors and Tridents is likely to be affected by rains, with a 61% probability of rainfall. The overcast conditions should help the fast bowlers who can generate some swing with the new ball.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Latest Video Hints At RCB Planning Special Tribute To COVID-19 Warriors?

BAR vs GUY live streaming: How to watch CPL live in India?

The BAR vs GUY live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Friday at 3:00 AM IST. Fans looking to watch the CPL live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all the 33 matches of the CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For the BAR vs GUY live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

(Image Courtesy: CPL T20 Twitter)