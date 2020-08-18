CPL 2020 BAR Vs SKN Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

Defending champions Barbados Tridents (BAR) will take on St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the second match of the CPL 2020 season. The CPL 2020 will be the first major domestic T20 tournament that will be played since the COVID-19 pandemic and as a precautionary measure, all games will be played behind closed doors. All 33 matches will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba or the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain. Here's a look at how to watch CPL 2020 live in India and the BAR vs SKN live streaming details.

Also Read: CPL 2020 TKR Vs GUY Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

CPL live streaming: Tridents vs Patriots preview

Barbados Tridents are one of the most successful teams in CPL history, having lifted the title twice. Tridents are one of the favourites to win CPL 2020 this time around and boast one of the strongest squads on paper in the competition. The defending champions will rely on the likes of Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Johnson Charles to lead them to glory, while the availability of players like Corey Anderson, Mitchell Santner and Jonathan Carter is an added boost. The Patriots also have a strong squad and boast of T20 superstars in Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk and Sohail Tanvir along with West Indian stars Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell and Alzarri Joseph.

Also Read: FanCode Confirmed To Live Stream CPL 2020, MLB For First Time In India

WELCOME! Introducing your new Barbados Tridents players! 👏🏾👏🏾

.

Watch the team defend our title at this year's CPL T20 --> Aug 18 - Sep 10

.

LETS GO TRIDENTS!! 🇧🇧🏏

.#BarbadosTridents #CPL2020 #LetsGoTridents pic.twitter.com/ytlxdhfjwZ — Barbados Tridents (@BIMTridents) August 17, 2020

CPL live streaming: Tridents vs Patriots CPL 2020 squads

Barbados Tridents squad

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots squad

Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Nick Kelly, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Denesh Ramdin, Rayad Emrit, Imran Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Joshua de Silva, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald, Jon Russ Jaggesar, Jahmar Hamilton.

Also Read: CPL 2020: KXIP-owned St.Lucia Zouks Name INDIBET As Principal Sponsor

BAR vs SKN live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The Tridents vs Patriots will be the second clash of the day at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, with the opener between Trinbago Knight Riders and the Guyana Amazon Warriors scheduled for the earlier in the day. While one would expect the pitch to favour the spinners due to the wear and tear, their advantage is likely to be nullified to the presence of dew in the outfield. The pacers will, however, be able to generate some bounce and trouble the batsman and what promises to be a high-scoring encounter. According to Accuweather, there is a lesser chance of rain affecting the game.

Also Read: CPL 2020 Strikes Golden Deal By Bringing Newcastle United's Top Partner On Board

BAR vs SKN live streaming: How to watch CPL 2020 live in India?

The BAR vs SKN live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Wednesday, 3:30 AM. Fans looking to watch the CPL 2020 live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20.

(Image Courtesy: Barbados Tridents, SKN Patriots Instagram)