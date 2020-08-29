CPL 2020 BAR Vs TKR Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report And Match Preview

Defending champions Barbados Tridents (BAR) will take on Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the 17th match of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) season. The match will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain on Saturday, August 29, 2020. Here is a look at the BAR vs TKR live streaming details, how to watch CPL 2020 live in India, CPL live streaming and where to catch BAR vs TKR live scores.

CPL live streaming: Tridents vs Knight Riders preview

The Trinbago Knight Riders have established themselves as favourites for the CPL 2020 title and are currently unbeaten in all their five games so far. They will face off against defending champions Tridents, who occupy the third spot, having won two of their five CPL 2020 fixtures. The Tridents are one of the few teams capable on paper to beat the Knight Riders and have won three of their previous five outings against them. However, on current form, the Trinbago outfit are likely to grab another win when they take the field on Saturday.

CPL live streaming: Tridents vs Knight Riders CPL 2020 squads

Barbados Tridents squad

Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Corey Anderson, Shamarh Brooks, Mitchell Santner, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope, Hayden Walsh Jr, Ashley Nurse, Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Justin Greaves, Keon Harding, Shayan Jahangir.

Trinbago Knight Riders squad

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard(c), Tim Seifert(w), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales

BAR vs TKR live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The Tridents vs Knight Riders will be the first clash of the day at the Queens Park Oval. While one would expect the pitch to favour the spinners due to the wear and tear, their advantage is likely to be nullified to the presence of dew in the outfield. The pacers will, however, be able to generate some bounce and trouble the batsman and what promises to be a high-scoring encounter. According to Accuweather, there is a lesser chance of rain affecting the game with the skies likely to be clear through the course of the CPL 2020 clash.

BAR vs TKR live streaming: How to watch CPL 2020 live in India?

The BAR vs TKR live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Saturday, 7:30 PM. Fans looking to watch the CPL 2020 live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

