CPL 2020 GUY Vs SKN Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will square off against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) in the league match of the CPL 2020 on Wednesday, August 19. The match will be played at The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba. Here are the GUY vs SKN live streaming details, CPL live info, how to watch the CPL 2020 live in India and where to catch GUY vs SKN live scores.

CPL live streaming: GUY vs SKN CPL 2020 preview

After losing their opening matches of the tournament, both the teams will be eager to win their first match of the tournament. While Guyana lost to TKR by 6 wickets in the opening match, SKR lost to defending champions Barbados Tridents by 6 runs. GUY had won both games they played against SKN last year quite comfortably and they will have the psychological advantage going into this game.

GUY vs SKN live streaming: GUY vs SKN weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather during the GUY vs SKN CPL 2020 match, there will no rain interruption and the pitch will be on the slower side, giving spinners a chance to be among the wickets. The team winning the toss will look to bat first and put up a strong total on the board with quality spinners in their ranks.

CPL live streaming: CPL 2020 live in India and GUY vs SKN live streaming

The GUY vs SKN live telecast in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Wednesday, 3 AM IST. CPL 2020 live in India can be watched on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. CPL live streaming will be available to fans on the Dream Sports' FanCode app. The GUY vs SKN live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the CPL T20 Twitter handle.

GUY vs SKN live streaming: Squads for GUY vs SKN game

GUY vs SKN live streaming: GUY squad

Brandon King, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicolas Pooran (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green (c), Romario Shepherd, Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Anthony Bramble, Odean Smith, Jasdeep Singh, Ashmead Nedd, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram.

GUY vs SKN live streaming: SKN squad

Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn, Joshua Da Silva, Ben Dunk, Denesh Ramdin (wk), Jahmar Hamilton, Sohail Tanvir, Rayad Emrit (c), Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Alzarri Joseph, Nick Kelly, Colin Archibald, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Dominic Drakes, Imran Khan.

