CPL 2020 SLZ Vs GUY Live Streaming In India, Match Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

The Guyana Amazon Warriors (GUY) will face off against the St Lucia Zouks (SLZ) in the CPL 2020 on Wednesday, September 2 (Thursday, September 3 IST). The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and will kick off at 3:00 AM IST. Here's a look at the SLZ vs GUY live streaming details, how to watch CPL live in India and the SLZ vs GUY live scores.

CPL live streaming: Warriors vs Zouks preview

Both Warriors and Zouks are well placed to qualify for the CPL 2020 semi-finals which begin next week. The Warriors have notched up four wins in eight matches so far and find themselves at third place with eight points. The Zouks, led by two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain Darren Sammy, are second on the CPL 2020 points table, notching up five wins in eight games. The Warriors will equal their opponents' points tally with a win on Wednesday, while Zouks will hope to further distance themselves from a 4th place tussle.

T20 Cricket is back! First up today we have the Trinbago Knight Riders looking to make it 8 out of 8 when they take on the St. Kitts & Nevis Patriots and then we have the inform St Lucia Zouks taking on The Guyana Amazon Warriors. #CPL20 #TKRvSKP #SLZvGAW #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/0UGcnfjGuS — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 2, 2020

CPL live streaming: Warriors vs Zouks CPL 2020 squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad

Brandon King, Anthony Bramble(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

St Lucia Zouks squad

Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher

SLZ vs GUY live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba suits the batsmen more compared to the track laid at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. With this being the second match of the day, the wear and tear is likely to help the spinners generate some turn and variable bounce and it could well turn out to be a low-scoring fixture. Accuweather predicts that the CPL 2020 clash between Warriors and Tridents is likely to be affected by rains, with a 58% probability of rainfall. The overcast conditions should help the fast bowlers who can generate some swing with the new ball.

SLZ vs GUY live streaming: How to watch CPL live in India?

The SLZ vs GUY live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Thursday at 3:00 AM IST. Fans looking to watch the CPL live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For the SLZ vs GUY live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

