CPL 2020 TKR Vs GUY Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India And Full Match Preview

Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Guyana Amazon Warriors in the first match of the Caribbean Premier League 2020. The first match of the CPL 2020 will take place on Tuesday, August 18 at 7:30 PM IST. The match is scheduled to take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad. Here is our CPL 2020 match preview, TKR vs GUY live streaming information and where to watch the CPL 2020 live in India.

CPL 2020 match preview

Both the teams will be looking to start CPL 2020 on a winning note, as they look to win the tournament. Trinbago Knight Riders are the overwhelming favourites for the tournament, as top cricketers like Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine are part of its squad. Guyana Amazon Warriors, on the other hand, will be looking to go one step further and win the CPL 2020, after losing in last season's final. During the tournament, they will have players like Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran to help them achieve that. Considering both teams look closely matched on paper, the CPL 2020 opener looks to be an enticing match.

TKR vs GUY live streaming: pitch report

According to FanCode, the pitch for the first match of CPL 2020 will be a balanced one. The pitch is expected to favour the pacers much more than the spinners. The average first innings score on this wicket is 157 and the captain who wins the toss will be expected to bowl first.

TKR vs GUY live streaming: weather report

The weather for the CPL 2020 game will see high humidity. However, the chance of rain during the match is less according to AccuWeather. The temperature for the match will be around 25 degrees Celsius.

CPL T20 live scores: Where to watch CPL 2020 live in India?

The TKR vs GUY live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network. Fans looking to watch the CPL 2020 live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app. FanCod, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players.

TKR vs GUY live streaming: full squads

Trinbago Knight Riders: Dwayne Bravo, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Colin Munro, Fawad Ahmed, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Tim Seifert, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Pravin Tambe, Jayden Seales, Amir Jangoo, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Muhammad Ali Khan

Guyana Amazon Warriors: Imran Tahir, Nicholas Pooran, Brandon King, Ross Taylor, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Green, Kissoondath Magram, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Naveen Ul Haq, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Kevin Sinclair, Ashmeade Nedd, Odean Smith, Anthony Bramble, Jasdeep Singh

