CPL 2020 TKR Vs SKN Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKN) will face off against the Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in their CPL 2020 match on Wednesday, September 2. The match will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba and will kick off at 7:30 PM IST. Here's a look at the TKR vs SKN live streaming details, how to watch CPL live in India and the TKR vs SKN live scores.

CPL live streaming: Patriots vs Knight Riders preview

The Trinbago Knight Riders have been in stellar form throughout the CPL 2020 competition, winning all their seven matches in the tournament so far. The Kieron Pollard-led outfit have established themselves as favourites to win the tournament and on current form, it would take something extraordinary to beat the T&T side. Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign, winning just one of their seven matches in the tournament. The Patriots will aim for a win to close the gap to fourth on the CPL 2020 points table and will look for a win to push them closer to a semi-final spot.

CPL live streaming: Patriots vs Knight Riders CPL 2020 squads

Saint Kitts and Nevis Patriots squad

Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva, Denesh Ramdin(w), Ben Dunk, Sohail Tanvir, Nick Kelly, Rayad Emrit(c), Imran Khan, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Jahmar Hamilton, Dominic Drakes, Colin Archibald

Trinbago Knight Riders squad

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales.

TKR vs SKN live streaming: Pitch and weather report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Stadium in Tarouba suits the batsmen more compared to the track laid at the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. The highest totals of the CPL 2020 have come at this venue and batsmen are likely to take centre stage when the two teams collide on Wednesday. Accuweather predicts that the CPL 2020 clash between Patriots and Knight Riders is likely to be affected by rains, with a 63% probability of rainfall. The overcast conditions should help the fast bowlers, who can generate some swing with the new ball.

TKR vs SKN live streaming: How to watch CPL live in India?

The TKR vs SKN live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST. Fans looking to watch the CPL live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For the TKR vs SKN live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament page itself.

(Image Courtesy: CPL T20 Twitter)