CPL 2020 Points Table, Top Performing Players So Far And Important Matches To Come

The Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) is the first major domestic T20 tournament that will be played since the COVID-19 pandemic. With the threat of a global health crisis still at large, as a precautionary measure, all games will be played behind closed doors. The CPL 2020 has marked the return of many international cricketers since March and despite the long break, there has been no compromise on the action promised.

Also Read: Sunil Narine's Never-seen-before Tactic Helps Him Take Wicket During CPL 2020; Watch Video

CPL 2020 schedule: CPL points table

The CPL points table after 16 matches ahs the Trinbago Knight Riders at the top. The T&T outfit led by Kieron Pollard have notched up wins in all their five games so far in the tournament. St. Lucia Zouks, led by former West Indies captain Darren Sammy have been impressive as well, winning four of their six games in the competition. Defending champions Barbados Tridents are third on the CPL points table, having won two of their five games, while Guyana Amazon Warriors are fourth with two wins in six games.

The bottom two spots in the CPL points table are taken up by the Jamaica Tallawahs and St.Kitts and Nevis Patriots. The fight for the final two semi-final spots (3rd and 4th) is likely to be tricky, with four teams tied on four points, while Patriots have two points and remain in contention.

Also Read: BAR Vs TKR Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Caribbean Premier League 2020 Live Info

CPL 2020 schedule: CPL top performers

Among batsmen, Warriors star Shimron Hetmyer leads all players for most runs scored so far in the CPL 2020, amassing 169 runs in six innings, including two fifties. Tailing him is two left-handers in Evin Lewis and Kyle Mayers, with the West Indian duo having accumulated 161 runs in five innings each. St Lucia Zouks' Roston Chase (156) and Trinbago Knight Riders duo Darren Bravo (147) and Colin Munro (133) make up the top five.

Also Read: National Sports Day: Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag Demand Bharat Ratna For Dhyan Chand

Pitches during the CPL 2020 have largely favoured the spinners with variable bounce and turn helping them outsmart the opposition batsmen. Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rahman (Jamaica Tallawahs) leads the wicket-takers tally with 12 wickets in five games, at an unbelievable economy rate of 4.05. South Africa's Imran Tahir (Guyana Amazon Warriors) is tied with New Zealand's Scott Kuggeleijn (St Lucia Zouks) at second with 11 wickets each in six games.

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi (St Lucia Zouks) and Kesrick Williams (St Lucia Zouks) complete the top five wicket-takers list. The likes of Sunil Narine, Rashid Khan and Jason Holder are amongst the top performers with both bat and ball for their respective franchises in the CPL 2020 so far.

Also Read: Vitality T20 Blast WOR Vs NOR Live Streaming, Where To Watch In India, Pitch Report

CPL 2020 schedule: Upcoming matches

Saturday, August 29, 7:30 PM IST: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Barbados Tridents

Saturday, August 29, 11:45 PM IST: Jamaica Tallawahs vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Sunday, August 30, 7:30 PM IST: Barbados Tridents vs St Lucia Zouks

Sunday, August 30, 11:45 PM IST: Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Tuesday, September 1, 7:30 PM IST: Trinbago Knight Riders vs Jamaica Tallawahs

CPL 2020 schedule: CPL live streaming in India

The CPL live streaming in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on Wednesday, 3:30 AM. Fans looking to watch the CPL 2020 live in India will be able to do so on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD channels. Additionally, the CPL live streaming in India will also be available to fans on the FanCode app.

FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of the CPL 2020. The CPL live streaming in India on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, one can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and the tournament's official website and social media page.

(Image Courtesy: GUY Amazon Warriors Twitter, St Lucia Zouks Instagram)