CPL 2020 Semi-final 1: TKR Vs JAM Live Streaming In India, Prediction And Preview

The Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Jamaica Tallawahs in the first semi-final of the Caribbean Premier League on September 8. The yet-to-be-defeated Trinbago Knight Riders take on the Jamaica Tallawahs in Tarouba. While TKR have won all of their ten matches in the CPL this year, the Tallawahs have won only 3 out of 10. The Tawallahs have lost both their previous encounters against TKR at the CPL 2020 by considerable margins.

In their first encounter, JAM put up only 135 on the board, a figure easily chased down by TKR in just 18 overs. In the second match, they failed to chase the 185 runs they needed to win, falling short by 19 runs. TKR also have the home advantage, as both semis are to be played in Trinidad. It is also worth noting that there will be only a normal semi-final, without playoffs. A loss, therefore, means the team is out of contention for the final.

This will likely play on the minds of the Rovman Powell-led Tallawahs. However, not all the statistics are so bleak. Star batsman Andre Russell has played some of his best cricket against TKR. He has scored 565 runs, including a century, in the 15 innings he has played against the side. He has also taken 20 wickets against the side including a hat-trick in 2018. If Russell has a good day, he could power his team to the finals. He will also be backed by star bowlers Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Sandeep Lamichhane who have been in stellar form this year.

CPS Semifinal live in India: CPL 2020 team rosters

Jamaica Tallawahs squad

Glenn Phillips (WK), Chadwick Walton, Jermaine Blackwood, Asif Ali, Rovman Powell (C), Nkrumah Bonner, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sandeep Lamichhane, Fidel Edwards, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nicholas Kirton, Ryan Persaud, Oshane Thomas, Preston McSween, Ramaal Lewis, Veerasammy Permaul

Trinbago Knight Riders squad

Lendl Simmons, Tion Webster, Colin Munro (injured), Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Dwayne Bravo, Khary Pierre, Ali Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hosein, Sikandar Raza, Anderson Phillip, Amir Jangoo, Jayden Seales

CPL semifinal live in India: TKR vs JAM weather report, pitch report

The pitch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba is more suited for batting as compared to the Queens Park Oval in Port of Spain. However, weather conditions may be of some assistance to bowlers. According to AccuWeather, the day will be 'mostly cloudy with brief showers'. There is a 70% chance of precipitation through the day and a 29% chance of thunderstorms. The high level of humidity, combined with the overcast conditions will favour swing bowlers in both teams.

CPL 2020 semifinal live in India: TKR vs JAM live streaming details

TKR vs JAM live streaming in India will be available to viewers on Star Sports 1&2 on September 8 at 7:30 pm IST. Fans looking to stream the CPL 2020 semifinal live in India can do so on the FanCode app. FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches of CPL 2020. CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players.

Image Credits: Trinbago Knight Riders & Jamaica Tawallahs Twitter