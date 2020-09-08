CPL 2020 Semi-final 2: GUY Vs SLZ Live Streaming In India, Prediction And Preview

St Lucia Zouks will face off against the Guyana Amazon Warriors this week in the CPL 2020 semifinal. The second semi-final of the CPL 2020 will take place on Wednesday, September 9 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. It is scheduled to begin at 3:00 am IST after the first semi-final between the Trinbago Knight Riders and Jamaica Tawallahs.

We continue to celebrate the Zouks journey to the playoffs. Let’s get pumped for tomorrow semi finals!!! #ZouksSaChaud #ZouksOnFire #CPL20 #CricketPlayedLouder pic.twitter.com/rEALDdBwQR — St Lucia Zouks (@Zouksonfire) September 7, 2020

CPL semifinal live in India: St Lucia Zouks vs Guyana Amazon Warriors preview

Both teams have won six matches each coming into the semi-final. Of their two meetings in CPL 2020, both have won one each. The Amazon Warriors look to be in better form though, winning their last four in a row on the back of Nicholas Pooran's maiden hundred against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots. Despite this, they will not want to rely entirely on Pooran. His form isn't as consistent as they would like, and Shimron Hetmyer and Ross Taylor may have to back up the batting. They will also be looking to veteran bowler Imran Tahir to use the conditions to his benefit and take the team to the final.

Meanwhile, the St Lucia Zouks will rely on Mohammad Nabi and left-arm wrist-spinner Zahir Khan to knock out Pooran and co, supported by breakthrough youngster Javelle Glen. Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, and Zadran will make up the bulk of the batting order.

CPL semifinal live in India: CPL 2020 squads

Guyana Amazon Warriors squad

Brandon King, Anthony Bramble(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Ross Taylor, Nicholas Pooran, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Chris Green(c), Naveen-ul-Haq, Imran Tahir, Ashmead Nedd, Odean Smith, Romario Shepherd, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jasdeep Singh, Kevin Sinclair, Kissoondath Magram

St Lucia Zouks squad

Andre Fletcher(w), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Daren Sammy(c), Javelle Glenn, Scott Kuggeleijn, Kesrick Williams, Chemar Holder, Saad Bin Zafar, Kavem Hodge, Zahir Khan, Obed McCoy, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher

GUY vs SLZ weather report and pitch preview

The match will be played right after the first semi-final between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Jamaica Tawallahs, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. The pitch is well suited for batting, but with this being the second match of the day, wear and tear is likely to help the spinners generate some turn. According to AccuWeather, both semi-finals will have up to 70% chances of rain and the weather conditions will remain overcast and severely humid. This might go some way in assisting seam/swing bowlers on both sides.

CPL semifinal live in India: GUY vs SLZ live streaming

SLZ vs GUY live streaming in India will be available to viewers on Star Sports 1/2 at 3:00 am IST on Wednesday, September 9. Additionally, fans can also catch the live stream of the CPL semifinal live in India on the FanCode app. FanCode, which is owned by Dream Sports, has the exclusive live streaming rights for all 33 matches for CPL 2020. CPL live streaming coverage on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. GUY vs SLZ live scores can be found on the tournament's website.

