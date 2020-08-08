CPL 2020 Schedule Out, Star Sports To Broadcast On TV And FanCode To Live Stream: Reports

The eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) is set to commence on August 18 with the final scheduled to be played on September 10. The CPL 2020 will see 33 matches being played across three weeks in Trinidad & Tobago. All the matches will be played across two stadiums in that country. As many as 23 matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host 10 matches.
The CPL 2020 organizers were sweating until recently regarding the CPL live streaming in India. However, the CPL 2020 managed to crack a deal with Star Sports recently once again. According to reports from InsideSport and Mumbai Mirror, the CPL 2020 telecast in India will be available on Star Sports Network. But the digital rights of CPL live streaming in India are with FanCode by Dream Sports. This means that unlike last year when Star India had both broadcast and digital rights of the Caribbean Premier League, it will only be having the television rights this time. Some reports claim that it is on Star's insistence due to COVID-19 affecting the sports media market.
August 18, 2020, Tuesday
Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 7:30 PM
August 19, 2020, Wednesday
Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 3:00 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM
August 20, 2020, Thursday
Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 3:00 AM
St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents at 7:30 PM
August 21, 2020, Friday
Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM
August 22, 2020, Saturday
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM
August 23, 2020, Sunday
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents at 7:30 PM
August 24, 2020, Monday
Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks at 3:00 AM
Games Venue: Queen’s Park Oval.
August 25, 2020, Tuesday
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents at 7:30 PM
August 26, 2020, Wednesday
Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM
St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM
August 27, 2020, Thursday
Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM
St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 7:30 PM
August 28, 2020, Friday
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders at 3:00 AM
August 29, 2020, Saturday
Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM
August 30, 2020, Sunday
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM
Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM
August 31, 2020, Monday
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM
September 01, 2020, Tuesday
Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM
September 02, 2020, Wednesday
Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents at 3:00 AM
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 7:30 PM
September 03, 2020, Thursday
St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM
Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 7:30 PM
September 04, 2020, Friday
Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM
September 05, 2020, Saturday
Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM
September 06, 2020, Sunday
Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents at 3:00 AM
St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM
September 07, 2020, Monday
St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs 3:00 AM
Semifinal 1: September 08, 2020, Friday
TBC v TBC at 7:30 PM
Semifinal 2: September 09, 2020, Saturday
TBC v TBC at 3:00 AM
CPL 2020 Final: September 11, 2020, Monday
TBC v TBC at 2:30 AM
