CPL 2020 Schedule Out, Star Sports To Broadcast On TV And FanCode To Live Stream: Reports

The eighth edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020) is set to commence on August 18 with the final scheduled to be played on September 10. The CPL 2020 will see 33 matches being played across three weeks in Trinidad & Tobago. All the matches will be played across two stadiums in that country. As many as 23 matches will be played at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain will host 10 matches.

CPL live streaming in India

The CPL 2020 organizers were sweating until recently regarding the CPL live streaming in India. However, the CPL 2020 managed to crack a deal with Star Sports recently once again. According to reports from InsideSport and Mumbai Mirror, the CPL 2020 telecast in India will be available on Star Sports Network. But the digital rights of CPL live streaming in India are with FanCode by Dream Sports. This means that unlike last year when Star India had both broadcast and digital rights of the Caribbean Premier League, it will only be having the television rights this time. Some reports claim that it is on Star's insistence due to COVID-19 affecting the sports media market.

CPL 2020 schedule

August 18, 2020, Tuesday

Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 7:30 PM

August 19, 2020, Wednesday

Barbados Tridents v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 3:00 AM

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM

August 20, 2020, Thursday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 3:00 AM

St Lucia Zouks v Barbados Tridents at 7:30 PM

August 21, 2020, Friday

Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM

August 22, 2020, Saturday

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM

August 23, 2020, Sunday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM

Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Tridents at 7:30 PM

August 24, 2020, Monday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Lucia Zouks at 3:00 AM

Games Venue: Queen’s Park Oval.

August 25, 2020, Tuesday

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Tridents at 7:30 PM

August 26, 2020, Wednesday

Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM

St Lucia Zouks v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

August 27, 2020, Thursday

Barbados Tridents v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM

St Lucia Zouks v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 7:30 PM

August 28, 2020, Friday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders at 3:00 AM

August 29, 2020, Saturday

Barbados Tridents v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

August 30, 2020, Sunday

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs at 3:00 AM

Barbados Tridents v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM

August 31, 2020, Monday

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM

September 01, 2020, Tuesday

Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

September 02, 2020, Wednesday

Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Tridents at 3:00 AM

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 7:30 PM

September 03, 2020, Thursday

St Lucia Zouks v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM

Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots at 7:30 PM

September 04, 2020, Friday

Barbados Tridents v Guyana Amazon Warriors at 3:00 AM

September 05, 2020, Saturday

Trinbago Knight Riders v St Lucia Zouks at 7:30 PM

September 06, 2020, Sunday

Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Tridents at 3:00 AM

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders at 7:30 PM

September 07, 2020, Monday

St Lucia Zouks v Jamaica Tallawahs 3:00 AM

Semifinal 1: September 08, 2020, Friday

TBC v TBC at 7:30 PM

Semifinal 2: September 09, 2020, Saturday

TBC v TBC at 3:00 AM

CPL 2020 Final: September 11, 2020, Monday

TBC v TBC at 2:30 AM

