CPL 2021: Akeal Hosein Takes Stunning Catch To Dismiss Pooran, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Trinbago Knight Riders' Akeal Hosein took an outstanding catch on Wednesday in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to dismiss Nicholas Pooran off a Ravi Rampaul delivery. Rampaul took a brilliant four-wicket haul as the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders match went to a super over. The scores were tied at 138 at the end of 20 overs.

The Nicholas Pooran dismissal

Nicholas Pooran, who was batting brilliantly on 27 runs from 15 deliveries, was dismissed by Ravi Rampaul in the 18th over. While it was not the best of deliveries as it was full and wide, it was all about the catch. The video of Akeal Hosein's brilliant catch can be seen below as the Trinbago Knight Riders player leapt full stretch to reach the ball with his left hand, just outside the boundary rope.

Fans react to Akeal Hosein's catch video

The video of the spectacular catch to dismiss the Guyana batter in a delivery that appeared destined for the boundary ropes has invited excited reactions from fans. Take a look at what some of them had to say:

This will be remembered for a long long time. What a catch!!!

Akeal Hosein you set up the game for TKR#CPL21 #TKRvGAW https://t.co/YZygLN3WA9 — Ashish Shetty (@shettybola) September 1, 2021

Akeal Hosein has just pulled off one of the most outraged catches of all time. Get out of here! That's not real! #CPL21 — Soorya Sesha (@sooryasesha7) September 1, 2021

One of the greatest catches ever - Akeal Hosein. pic.twitter.com/zMm4902D21 — Mahesh FC™🔔 (@SSMBFansCult) September 1, 2021

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders review

The Trinbago Knight Riders batted first with Sunil Narine getting the team off to a decent start. Narine scored 21 runs off 20 deliveries before he was dismissed by Mohammed Hafeez. Following the knock from the West Indies allrounder, Colin Munro and Isuru Udana chipped in with scores of 32 (28) and 21 (9) respectively. A three-wicket haul each from Romario Shepherd and Hafeez helped the Guyana Amazon to restrict the Trinbago Knight Riders to a score of 138/9 in 20 overs.

In response, the Guyana Amazon Warriors got off to an extremely slow start as Chandrapaul Hemraj was dismissed for just six runs from five deliveries, while Mohammed Hafeez was dismissed for 16 runs off 30 deliveries. Cameos of 27 runs of 29 balls from Shimron Hetmyer, and 27 runs off just 15 deliveries from Nicholas Pooran helped steady the ship for the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Ravi Rampaul's outstanding figures of 4/29 helped the Trinbago Knight Riders to restrict the Guyana Amazon Warriors for 138/9 in 20 overs, resulting in the match moving into a super over.

Match 11 of the CPL 2021 season was eventually won by the Guyana Amazon Warriors despite posting just six runs on the board as they restricted the Trinbago Knight Riders to four runs.