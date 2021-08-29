CPL 2021: Andre Russell Smashes Fastest Fifty In The League's History, Watch

The Warner Park cricket stadium in St Kitts witnessed records tumbling when Jamaica Tallawahs took on the Saint Lucia Kings in match 3 of the CPL 2021. The Tallawahs batting first piled up 255/5 which is now the second highest team total in the history of CPL. While the top four batsmen added runs to the team total it was Andre Russel who stole the show with the bat. Russel also went onto break record with his entertaining half-century.

CPL 2021: Andre Russell half century against Saint Lucia Kings

The Tallawahs were asked to bat by the Kings, however, the decision backfired with Kennar Lewis smashing 48 runs from just 22 balls in an innings that included five massive sixes. Kennar Lewis fell two short of half-century after being dismissed for 48 runs. Haider Ali and skipper Rovman Powell also added runs before losing their respective wickets. Russell came on to bat when Tallawahs were at 199/3 in the 18th over and had lost two wickets in two balls. Following his arrival at the crease, the all-rounder smashed six sixes and three fours in the match to post a 14-ball half-century. He remained unbeaten on 50* as he helped his team post 255/5 in 20 overs.

With 256 runs to win, the Kings never really got going and kept on losing wickets. They failed to stitch big partnership and were bundled out for 135 in 17.1 overs. The only standout batsman was the in-form Tim David who made 56 from 28. Migael Pretorius starred with the ball picking four wickets for 32 runs. Tallawahs' 120-run victory is the biggest win in the history of CPL.

CPL 2021 Standings

The win over Saint Lucia Kings saw Jamaica Tallawahs take second spot on the points table with 2 points from 2 matches. The team has one win and one loss so far. For Saint Lucia Kings this was the first match of the campaign and the heavy defeat has now kept them at the bottom of the points table. St kitts and Nevis Patriots meanwhile lead the points table winning both their opening matches of the tournament so far.