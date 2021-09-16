CPL 2021 Final: Dwayne Bravo Becomes 2nd Cricketer To Play 500 T20 Matches

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on Wednesday defeated St Lucia Kings by three wickets to win the CPL 2021 final. Dominic Drakes was the star performer for St Kitts and Nevis Patriots picking up one wicket and scoring an unbeaten 48 runs in the CPL 2021 final to guide the team to victory. The match also saw West Indian star cricketer Dwayne Bravo play his 500th T20 match, making him only the second cricketer to reach the milestone.

Bravo, on Wednesday, become the second cricketer after Kieron Pollard to play 500 T20 matches. The all-rounder achieved the feat while leading St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in the CPL 2021 final. The 37-year-old has gone on to become a T20 specialist and has played for various franchises in different leagues around the world. Bravo last played a Test match for West Indies in 2010 and has not been part of 50 over format since 2017.

A look at Dwayne Bravo's T20 career

In his T20 career, spanning 500 matches, Dwayne Bravo has amassed 6,574 runs at an average of 23.81 and a strike rate of 126.78. With the ball, Bravo has so far picked 540 wickets at an average of 24.42 and an economy rate of 8.21. While his highest innings score is 70 not-out, his best figures in a match read 5/23.

Dwayne Bravo set to play for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021

Following the completion of the CPL final, Dwayne Bravo will now head to the UAE to play for the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021 phase 2. Bravo, has, so far, played 144 matches, scoring 1,510 runs and clinching 156 wickets in the Indian Premier League. CSK will resume their campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on September 19.

Following the completion of IPL 2021, Bravo will play for the West Indies T20 team, who will be looking to win their third T20 World Cup. Bravo decided to come out of T20I retirement in December 2019 as he looks to help his country win the third title. West Indies, who are in Group 1, which also includes Australia and South Africa, take on England in their opening match of the tournament on October 23 in Dubai.