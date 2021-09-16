CPL 2021: Here's How St Kitts, Nevis Patriots Sealed The Title In Last-ball Thriller

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots completed their outstanding Caribbean Premier League (CPL) campaign by lifting the title after beating the St Lucia Kings in the final. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots overcame Kings by three wickets in a closely contested encounter at Warner Park. The CPL 2021 title was the first for the franchise led by Dwayne Bravo. Dominic Drakes was the star of the match with the bat, scoring 48 off 24 balls and securing a remarkable victory with the last ball of the match.

Dominic Drakes heroics help St Kitts and Nevis Patriots become CPL 2021 winner

Chasing 160 to win, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lost half of the team already back to pavilion with just 95 runs on board. Dominic Drakes proved his worth with the bat after picking up one wicket with the ball. With the team needing 65 from the final 6 overs the left-hander Drakes came to the party as he stitched a 44-run partnership with Fabian Allen bringing the equation down to 21 off the final 2 overs. Left with 9 runs needed to win from the final over, Drakes finished the match in the fifth ball of the final over bowled by Kesrick Williams' to seal the match and title for the team.

WHAT A FINISH! Dominic Drakes seals the win with a @fun88eng Magic moment. pic.twitter.com/tvyn72hbmP — CPL T20 (@CPL) September 15, 2021

Earlier, Dwayne Bravo had won the toss and asked St Lucia Kings to bat first in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Saint Lucia Kings final. St Lucia Kings skipper Andre Fletcher could only score 11 runs before being dismissed by Fawad Ahmed. Mark Deyal could only score one run before being dismissed by Dominic Drakes. With two quick wickets gone Rakheem Cornwall and Roston Chase steadied the innings scoring 43 runs apiece. Keemo Paul had provided the finishing touches to the innings with 21 balls 39 which included five sixes.

With the ball the bowlers from St Lucia Kings made a dream start with Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis sent back to the pavilion early. Joshua da Silva and Sherfane Rutherford tried to rebuild the innings but once both the batsmen along with Dwayne Bravo was dismissed the Patriots were reduced to 95-5. However, Drakes recorded his highest ever score in cricket, with the help of six boundaries to take the Patriots past the finish line with a single off the last ball.

(Image: CPL T20 / Instagram)