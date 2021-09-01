CPL 2021: Kieron Pollard Becomes 2nd Player After Chris Gayle To Achieve THIS Milestone

The Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) team on Tuesday, August 31, beat St Lucia Kings by 27 runs to move joint second on the CPL 2021 points table. Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert played match-winning knock while batting first to help the team register their second win of the campaign. After losing early wickets Pollard not only steadied the innings for the team by playing captains knock but, also achieved a major milestone.

Kieron Pollard joins Chris Gayle in the elite list

Courtesy of 41 runs in the match against Saint Lucia Kings on Tuesday, Kieron Pollard became only the second West Indies cricketer to cross the 11,000 T20 runs milestone. According to ANI reports, Pollard is only behind fellow West Indian Chris Gayle in the all-time list of most run-getters. Gayle has so far amassed 14,108 runs in the T20s. Shoaib Malik of Pakistan is on third, while Australia's David Warner is on the fourth spot in men's T20s. Kieron Pollard has also got 297 wickets in the shortest format of the game to go with the 11,000-plus runs which makes him arguably one of the greatest T20 all-rounders ever.

Trinbago Knight Riders vs Saint Lucia Kings recap

After struggling at 68/4 in the 12th over, Trinbago Knight Riders staged a great comeback to post 158 runs in their allotted 20 overs for a loss of 7 wickets. Both Kieron Pollard and Seifert restored the team's innings putting on 78 runs for the fifth wicket. While the skipper Pollard scored 41 off 29 balls, Seifert scored 37 off only 25 balls.

St Lucia Kings in their reply kept on losing wickets at regular intervals which affected their run chase and lost the match by 27 runs. Wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher was the top scorer for the team with 81 runs from 55 balls which included six fours and four sixes. Skipper Faf du Plessis and Mark Deyal were the other top scorer for the team with 14 runs. For Trinbago Knight Riders Ravi Rampaul picked up 3 wickets, while Isuru Udana picked up 2 wickets. Sunil Narine and Akeal Hosein picked up one wicket apiece.