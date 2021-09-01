CPL 2021: Mohammad Hafeez Hugs Dwayne Bravo After He Falls Down While Bowling, Wins Heart

In a heartwarming moment during the match between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2021, Mohammad Hafeez can be seen hugging the opponent skipper Dwayne Bravo, after the latter falls down during his follow-through. Hafeez was also joined by his Guyana Amazon Warriors teammate Shimron Hetmyer in a brilliant display of sportsmanship. The fun moment among the players was also declared the Fun 88 magic moment of the match by CPL as it is a perfect example of the true Spirit of Cricket.

Mohammad Hafeez hugs Dwayne Bravo

While Hetmyer was on the strike facing Bravo’s fourth ball of the 13th over, he pushed the ball uppishly to the right of Hafeez. Bravo dived to stop the ball but ended up bumping into Hafeez as the batsmen tried to sneak a single. Bravo went down in pain as Hafeez apologized to him. However, funny scenes followed this as Hetmyer hilariously enacted hitting Bravo with the bat in the middle of the single. After finishing the single, both the batsmen went to Bravo and hugged him while he was still on the ground. The incident ended with the players hugging and sharing a laugh together.

In the match, Hafeez smashed an innings of 70 runs in 59 balls and Hetmyer hit a quickfire 52 runs off 32 balls with the help of three sixes and three fours. Both the batsmen stitched a partnership of 101 runs and helped Guyana Amazon Warriors to post a total of 166 runs at the end of 20 overs. On the other hand, in St Kitts and Nevis Patriots innings, openers Devon Thomas and Evin Lewis hit 31 and 30 runs respectively to give the team a steady start. While No.4 batsman Sherfane Rutherford was the peak of the bating unit as he remained not out on 58 off 34 balls at the end of the innings. Captain Dwayne Bravo also chipped in with a valuable 22 runs before getting dismissed. Fabian Allen sealed the win for the team by hitting a boundary and surpassed the target with four balls to go. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots currently lead the points table with three wins in three matches.

