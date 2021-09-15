CPL 2021: Odean Smith's Delivery Gets Chris Gayle's Bat Split Into Two; Watch

Chris Gayle will have a chance to get his hands on the Carrebian Premier League (CPL 2021) trophy after St Kitts and Nevis Patriots entered the CPL 2021 final of the tournament after beating Guyana Amazon Warriors in the semi-final encounter on Tuesday. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the match by 7 wickets courtesy of a fine unbeaten half-century from Evin Lewis and also a fine knock from Chris Gayle who smashed 42 runs from 27 balls. Apart from the cracking innings at the top, the match will also be remembered for Chris Gayle's bat getting divided into two halves.

CPL 2021: Odean Smith breaks Chris Gayle's bat into half

The incident happened in the 4th over when Guyana Amazon Warriors pacer Oden Smith bowled a good-length ball to Chris Gayle. The left-hander who was batting on six off 10 balls tried to smash the ball through the off-side region for a boundary but broke his bat in the process.

CPL 2021: Recap of the Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Kitts and Nevis Patriots semi-final match

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots won the toss and opted to bowl first at Warner Park cricket stadium. The warriors opening pair of Brandon King and Chandrapaul Hemraj did give the team a very cautious start before Naseem Shah got the better of King. The Warriors batsmen did get the start but failed to make big scores as the team was bowled out for 178 runs. Shemron Hetmyer was the top scorer for the team with an unbeaten 45 runs from 20 balls, while King and Hemraj scored 27 runs apiece. For St Kitts and Nevis Patriots Fawad Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Dominic Drakes and Jon-Russ Jaggesar picked up 2 wickets apiece.

Chasing 179 runs to win, Chris Gayle and Evin Lewis put on a 50 run stands before, Gayle was dismissed for 42 runs by Kevin Sinclair. Skipper Dwayne Bravo chipped in with 34 runs before falling victim to Oden SMith. Evin Lewis did carry his bat as he sent bowlers for a leather hunt with his attacking batting. The knock of 77 runs consisted of three boundaries and 8 sixes. In the end, the team comfortable came out victorious and will now face St Lucia KIngs in the final. Odean Smith was the pick of the bowlers for warriors with 2 wickets to his name.

