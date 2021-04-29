CPL 2021 Schedule To Share Similarity With Successful 2020 Season; Here Is How

The Caribbean Premier League is all set to enter its 9th edition of the game in Saint Kitts and Nevis for the 2021 season. The Caribbean Premier League features all the West Indian players in an action-packed T20 tournament. The CPL 2021 season will see a format similar to that of the 2020 season which managed to gain a record viewership of 500 million despite being hosted in the first year of the pandemic.

The CPL 2020 season was held in a secure bio-bubble environment amidst the first year of the pandemic and the CPL 2021 season will be carried out in a similar way considering last year’s success. For the CPL 2021 schedule, the Hero CPL operations team will yet again work with all the concerned authorities to ensure the health and safety of all the people involved in the tournament along with the audience. It is important to note that Saint Kitts & Nevis has no Covid-19 transmission and therefore will be hosting all the game of the tournament.

BREAKING NEWS: The 2021 Hero CPL will take place in St Kitts & Nevis. The tournament gets underway on 28 August. Read more â–¶ï¸ https://t.co/pV0GNxaPWv #CPL21 #CricketPlayedLouder #SeeYouInStKitts #FollowYourHeart pic.twitter.com/hTgx8z1koQ — CPL T20 (@CPL) April 27, 2021

Significance of CPL 2021

This year's CPL season has massive significance as it will be carried out just before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Players from the West Indies along with international players will get a chance to display their calibre. The COO OF Hero CPL, Pete Russell said that they were delighted to announce this year’s Hero CPL in St Kitts and Nevis and the 2020 season bought a massive boost for the host country.

Caribbean Premier League dates

The Caribbean Premier League dates will see the tournament begin from August 28, 2021. According to the CPL 2021 schedule, all 33 matches of the tournament are set to take place in St Kitts & Nevis. The matches will be held in the iconic Warner Park Stadium.

CPL 2021 live streaming

According to cricketzine.com, the live telecast of the CPL 2021 will be broadcasted by the Star Sports network in India and its subcontinent (Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, and Nepal) countries. The CPL 2021 live streaming of all the matches will take place on the Disney+ Hotstar digital platforms. Fans in India can also tune in to FanCode which is India’s first multi-sport aggregator platform.

FanCode has partnered with the Caribbean Premier League to live stream all the matches from the CPL 2021. FanCode is also going to provide features like live streaming with interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and interactive live scores with multimedia commentary. For the CPL 2021 live streaming, fans can either get the Match Pass or the Tour Pass for the tournament.

Image Source: cplt20.com