CPL 2021: St Kitts & Nevis Cricketer Mikyle Louis Expelled From Tournament; Read Details

St Kitts & Nevis Patriots are currently the teams to beat in the ongoing Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) following their unbeaten start to the campaign. The team is currently at the top of the points table winning all their three matches played so far, however, the great start to the campaign has been overshadowed by the news of one of the players being removed from the ongoing tournament for CPL Bio Bubble Breach.

St Kitts and Nevis Patriots cricketer Mikyle Louis forced to leave CPL 2021

As per multiple media reports, Mikyle Louis who left the hotel bubble without taking permission will be no longer taking part in the CPL 2021 tournament. As per the protocol which was set for the tournament, no person from outside will enter the bio bubble, similarly, no cricketer from inside the bio bubble will go outside. As per the rule, the person breaking the rule will be expelled from the tournament without exceptions. Louis who played for West Indies at the U-19 level is yet to make his debut in the tournament.

According to ESPNcicnfo tournament operations director Michael Hall in his statement has said "Following the receipt of some tragic news about a close friend, the player took the unfortunate and ill-advised decision to leave the hotel bubble without permission. While the league is sympathetic about the circumstances which led to the player's decision, it cannot allow the integrity of its Covid-secure bubble to be compromised."

Caribbean Premier League Schedule

The ongoing season of the CPL 2021 began on August 26 with the final set to take place on September 15. All the matches of the tournament have been scheduled to take place entirely in St Kitts and Nevis. This CPL 2021 edition saw crowds being allowed to watch the match inside eths stadium with 50% attendance unlike last season when the entire season took place behind closed doors. The CPL 2021 was initially scheduled for a start on August 28 but following discussions between the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Cricket West Indies (CWI), the league was slightly preponed.