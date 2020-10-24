CPN XI Vs CHA XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Champions XI and Chargers XI will battle it out in the 6th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, October 24. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. The CPN XI vs CHA XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs CHA XI match prediction and the CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team.
The upcoming encounter between the two teams is crucial for them as they look to make a mark in the competition. Chargers XI are placed at the top of the points table after a thumping 56-run win against Legends XI. The Ricky Bhui-led Champions XI are still searching for their maiden victory in the competition and will strive to put up a strong show. Both the teams have exciting prospects from the state, and the battle amongst them promises to be a thrilling one.
Wicket-keepers: K. Srikar-Bharat
Batsmen: S. Rashid, K. Lakshman, R. Bhui
All-rounders: A. Hebbar (vice-captain), K. Rahul (captain), M. Verma
Bowlers: C. Siddhart, B. Ayyappa, S. Kishore, A. Kumar
As per our CPN XI vs CHA XI match prediction, CHA XI will be favourites to win the match.
