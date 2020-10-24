CPN XI Vs CHA XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Champions XI and Chargers XI will battle it out in the 6th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Saturday, October 24. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. The CPN XI vs CHA XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs CHA XI match prediction and the CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team.

CPN XI vs CHA XI live: CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The upcoming encounter between the two teams is crucial for them as they look to make a mark in the competition. Chargers XI are placed at the top of the points table after a thumping 56-run win against Legends XI. The Ricky Bhui-led Champions XI are still searching for their maiden victory in the competition and will strive to put up a strong show. Both the teams have exciting prospects from the state, and the battle amongst them promises to be a thrilling one.

ALSO READ | Dhoni's Chennai Trolled By Celebs As Playoff Chances Almost Over, Some Come Out In Support

CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

CPN XI vs CHA XI playing 11 prediction: CPN XI squad for CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction

Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik.

ALSO READ | Andhra T20 League CPN XI Vs CHA XI Live Streaming In India, Pitch And Weather Report

CPN XI vs CHA XI playing 11 prediction: CHA XI squad for CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction

Kona Srikar-Bharat, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Hyderabad Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Dubai Weather Forecast

CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

K. Rahul

K. Srikar-Bharat

A. Hebbar

R. Bhui

CPN XI vs CHA XI match prediction: CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: K. Srikar-Bharat

Batsmen: S. Rashid, K. Lakshman, R. Bhui

All-rounders: A. Hebbar (vice-captain), K. Rahul (captain), M. Verma

Bowlers: C. Siddhart, B. Ayyappa, S. Kishore, A. Kumar

CPN XI vs CHA XI live: CPN XI vs CHA XI match prediction

As per our CPN XI vs CHA XI match prediction, CHA XI will be favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata Vs Delhi Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

Note: CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 prediction, CPN XI vs CHA XI top picks, and CPN XI vs CHA XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CPN XI vs CHA XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.