CPN XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Champions XI and Kings XI will battle it out in the 10th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. The CPN XI vs KIN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs KIN XI match prediction and the CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team.

CPN XI vs KIN XI live: CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

The table-toppers Kings XI are coming into the match after a massive 126-run win over the Warriors XI. The team fired with the bat as they posted a target of 192. Their bowling was equally penetrative as they bundled out their opposition for a paltry 65. Kings XI have only lost a single game in the competition so far and will aim to score yet another comprehensive victory.

Champions XI faced two successive losses in their first two fixtures in the tournament. The Ricky Bhui-led side got off the mark on the points table after a 40-run win over the Legends XI on Sunday. Opening batsman Vamsi Krishna will be high on confidence after his exceptional innings in the previous encounter where he smashed 85 runs in just 53 deliveries.

CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

CPN XI vs KIN XI playing 11 prediction: CPN XI squad for CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction

Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik.

CPN XI vs KIN XI playing 11: KIN XI squad for CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction

Jyoti Sai Krishna, M A Praneeth, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, A Pranay Kumar, S Ashish, K Bhima Rao, K Sudharshan, M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar.

CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

A. Hebbar

R. Bhui

N. Reddy

C. Gnaneshwar

CPN XI vs KIN XI match prediction: CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M. Vamsi

Batsmen: C. Gnaneshwar, R. Bhui, J. Krishna, M. Kumar

All-rounders: A. Hebbar (captain), N. Reddy (vice-captain), P. Tapaswi

Bowlers: S. Kishore, S. Ashish, V. Reddy

CPN XI vs KIN XI live: CPN XI vs KIN XI match prediction

As per our CPN XI vs KIN XI match prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 prediction, CPN XI vs KIN XI top picks, and CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CPN XI vs KIN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

