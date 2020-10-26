CPN XI Vs KIN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Champions XI and Kings XI will battle it out in the 10th league match of the Andhra T20 League on Monday, October 26. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. The CPN XI vs KIN XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs KIN XI match prediction and the CPN XI vs KIN XI Dream11 team.
The table-toppers Kings XI are coming into the match after a massive 126-run win over the Warriors XI. The team fired with the bat as they posted a target of 192. Their bowling was equally penetrative as they bundled out their opposition for a paltry 65. Kings XI have only lost a single game in the competition so far and will aim to score yet another comprehensive victory.
Champions XI faced two successive losses in their first two fixtures in the tournament. The Ricky Bhui-led side got off the mark on the points table after a 40-run win over the Legends XI on Sunday. Opening batsman Vamsi Krishna will be high on confidence after his exceptional innings in the previous encounter where he smashed 85 runs in just 53 deliveries.
Match 08: Legends XI vs Champions XI— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 25, 2020
Man of the match Vamsi#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers pic.twitter.com/th1VT8hRIr
Wicket-keepers: M. Vamsi
Batsmen: C. Gnaneshwar, R. Bhui, J. Krishna, M. Kumar
All-rounders: A. Hebbar (captain), N. Reddy (vice-captain), P. Tapaswi
Bowlers: S. Kishore, S. Ashish, V. Reddy
As per our CPN XI vs KIN XI match prediction, KIN XI will be favourites to win the match.
