CPN XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Champions XI will face off against Titans XI in the 14th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction and CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.

CPN XI vs TN XI live: CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

While Titans XI have emerged as the most dominant team in the competition, Champions XI have struggled to get going. With four wins in four encounters, Titans XI are in exceptional form and will pose an imposing challenge for Champions XI, who have been inconsistent in their performances. It is crucial for Champions XI to accumulate some points to stay relevant in the competition and a win over Titans XI will provide them with some much-needed confidence.

CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

CPN XI squad for CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik.

TN XI squad for CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.

CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

A. Hebbar

R. Bhui

G. Reddy

C. Kumar

CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction: CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M. Vamsi

Batsmen: R. Bhui, C. Kumar, D. Chaitanya

All-rounders: A. Hebbar (captain), G. Reddy (vice-captain), S. Khan, M. Verma

Bowlers: S. Kishore, C. Stephen, V. Reddy

CPN XI vs TN XI live: CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction

As per our CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

