CPN XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Champions XI will face off against Titans XI in the 14th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction and CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.
While Titans XI have emerged as the most dominant team in the competition, Champions XI have struggled to get going. With four wins in four encounters, Titans XI are in exceptional form and will pose an imposing challenge for Champions XI, who have been inconsistent in their performances. It is crucial for Champions XI to accumulate some points to stay relevant in the competition and a win over Titans XI will provide them with some much-needed confidence.
Karbonn Andhra T20— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 28, 2020
Points Table (27-10-2020)#KarbonnAndhraT20 #AndhraT20 #t20cricket #t20league #cricketlove #cricketisback #domestict20 #domesticleague #andhracricket #andhracricketassociation #apt20 #t20bash #2020 #playsafe #cricket #cricketlovers #domesticcricket pic.twitter.com/kH7CSj7Hpk
KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.
Wicket-keepers: M. Vamsi
Batsmen: R. Bhui, C. Kumar, D. Chaitanya
All-rounders: A. Hebbar (captain), G. Reddy (vice-captain), S. Khan, M. Verma
Bowlers: S. Kishore, C. Stephen, V. Reddy
As per our CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.
