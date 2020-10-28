Home
Schedule
Points Table
Results
Videos

CPN XI Vs TN XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Live

Champions XI and Titans XI will battle it out in the 14th match of the Andhra T20 league on Wednesday. Here is our CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction.

Written By Aditya Desai
Last Updated:
CPN XI vs TN XI dream11 prediction

Champions XI will face off against Titans XI in the 14th match of the Andhra T20 League on Wednesday, October 28. The match will be played at the RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 1:30 pm IST. CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming will be available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at our CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction and CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team.

CPN XI vs TN XI live: CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction and preview

While Titans XI have emerged as the most dominant team in the competition, Champions XI have struggled to get going. With four wins in four encounters, Titans XI are in exceptional form and will pose an imposing challenge for Champions XI, who have been inconsistent in their performances. It is crucial for Champions XI to accumulate some points to stay relevant in the competition and a win over Titans XI will provide them with some much-needed confidence.

CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Squads for the CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

CPN XI squad for CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

  • Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik.

ALSO READ | India Vs Australia 2020 Schedule Released, Kohli And Co. To Begin Tour On Nov 27 With ODIs

TN XI squad for CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

  • KV Kashyap Prakash, Lalith Mohan, A Prasanth, Dasari Swaroop-Kumar, Cheepurapalli Stephen, M Bhargav, T VIjay, V Karthik Reddy, S Tarun, C Kranthi Kumar, Dasari Chaitanya, Gulfaam Saleh, Girinath Reddy, Shoaib Md Khan.

ALSO READ | Shreyas Iyer Trolled By Netizens For Sending Himself Below Marcus Stoinis Vs Hyderabad

CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

  • A. Hebbar 
  • R. Bhui 
  • G. Reddy 
  • C. Kumar 

CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction: CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: M. Vamsi 

Batsmen: R. Bhui, C. Kumar, D. Chaitanya 

All-rounders: A. Hebbar (captain), G. Reddy (vice-captain), S. Khan, M. Verma 

Bowlers: S. Kishore, C. Stephen, V. Reddy 

ALSO READ | Rishabh Pant Preparing For Australia? Netizens Mock Delhi Star After Another Slow Knock

CPN XI vs TN XI live: CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction

As per our CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction, TN XI will be favourites to win the match.

ALSO READ | West Indies Players Get All Clear Before Tour To New Zealand

Note: The CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 prediction, top picks, and CPN XI vs TN XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CPN XI vs TN XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode 

 

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

 

First Published:
COMMENT

RELATED CONTENT

England's tour of South Africa set to begin on same day as India's tour of Australia

10 mins ago

Shreyas Iyer trolled by netizens for sending himself below Marcus Stoinis vs Hyderabad

28 mins ago

Andhra T20 League CPN XI vs TN XI live streaming in India, pitch and weather report

33 mins ago

India vs Australia 2020 schedule released, Kohli and co. to begin tour on Nov 27 with ODIs

53 mins ago

Shewag justifies Pant's exclusion from Indian team; calls for change in batting approach

55 mins ago

HCC vs BCC Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Barcelona match preview

1 hour ago

Team Points Table

Pos Team Net RR Points
VIDEOS