CPN XI Vs WAR XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

Champions XI take on Warriors XI the third league match of the Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 AM IST. The CPN XI vs WAR XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs WAR XI match prediction and the CPN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team.

CPN XI vs WAR XI live: CPN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction and preview

A total of 90 Andhra Pradesh cricketers are slated to take part in the competition. The players are segregated into six different teams by the association itself and there no franchises. The teams that will battle it out for the ultimate championship are Kings XI, Warriors XI, Champions XI, Legends XI, Titans XI and Chargers XI.

Andhra Cricket Association (A.C.A) is all set to host the #KarbonnAndhraT20 from October 22nd to November 8th 2020. Introducing the Six Participating teams which are Champions-XI, Chargers-XI, Kings-XI, LEGENDS XI, Titans-XI and WARRIORS XI. pic.twitter.com/lliRFBXySp — The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 21, 2020

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mohammad Siraj Decodes Setting Up Nitish Rana Before Dismissing Him Cheaply

Champions XI will battle it out against Warriors XI on the second day of the competition. Ricky Bhui, who has represented the Hyderabad side in Dream11 IPL in the past, will lead the Champions XI in the league, whereas D. B. Prashanth is the skipper for Warriors XI. Both teams will strive to commence their campaign with a thumping victory.

CPN XI vs WAR XI dream11 prediction: Squads for the CPN XI vs WAR XI dream11 team

CPN XI vs WAR XI playing 11 prediction: CPN XI squad for CPN XI vs WAR XI dream11 prediction

Ricky Bhui, Rakesh Augustine, Zaheer Abbas, Uppara Girinath, Ashwin Hebbar, Achikollu Vinay Kumar, Varshith Reddy, Siva Kumar, Sneha Kishore, Vamsi Krishna, Dhruva Kumar Reddy, Munish Verma, P Subramnayam, CH VS Kaushik.

ALSO READ | Geoffrey Boycott Makes 'sexist' Claim On 80th Birthday, Gets Slammed By Isa Guha

CPN XI vs WAR XI playing 11 prediction: WAR XI squad for CPN XI vs WAR XI dream11 prediction

R Atchutha-Rao, Mohammad Rafi, SK Md-Kamil, PP Manohar, B Satwik, J Durga-Kumar, V Ujjwal, J Vinod-Naidu, P Saran-Teja, Pranith Manyala, Kolla Kranthi Kiran, Murumulla Sriram, M Harshavardhan, Prasanth Kumar.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Hints At Mohammed Siraj's Selection For Australia Tour After Latest Tweet?

CPN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction: Top picks for CPN XI vs WAR XI dream11 team

P. Saran-Teja

P. Kumar

R. Bhui

A. Hebbar

CPN XI vs WAR XI match prediction: CPN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: P. Saran-Teja (vice-captain)

Batsmen: E. Kumar, M. Sriram, R. Augustine, R. Bhui (captain)

All-rounders: A. Hebbar, M. Verma, P. Kumar

Bowlers: A. Kumar, B. Satwik, P. Manohar

CPN XI vs WAR XI live: CPN XI vs WAR XI match prediction

As per our CPN XI vs WAR XI match prediction, CPN XI will be favourites to win the match.

Note: The CPN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 prediction, CPN XI vs WAR XI top picks and CPN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The CPN XI vs WAR XI match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Imran Tahir Terms Faf Du Plessis Carrying Drinks For Chennai As 'quite Painful'

Image Source: Andhra Cricket Association

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.