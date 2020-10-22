CPN XI Vs WAR XI Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Andhra T20 League Game Preview

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Quick links:
Champions XI take on Warriors XI the third league match of the Andhra T20 League on Friday, October 23. The match will be played at RDT Sports Complex, Anantapur at 9:30 AM IST. The CPN XI vs WAR XI live streaming will be made available on the FanCode app. Here is a look at the CPN XI vs WAR XI match prediction and the CPN XI vs WAR XI Dream11 team.
A total of 90 Andhra Pradesh cricketers are slated to take part in the competition. The players are segregated into six different teams by the association itself and there no franchises. The teams that will battle it out for the ultimate championship are Kings XI, Warriors XI, Champions XI, Legends XI, Titans XI and Chargers XI.
Andhra Cricket Association (A.C.A) is all set to host the #KarbonnAndhraT20 from October 22nd to November 8th 2020. Introducing the Six Participating teams which are Champions-XI, Chargers-XI, Kings-XI, LEGENDS XI, Titans-XI and WARRIORS XI. pic.twitter.com/lliRFBXySp— The Andhra Cricket Association (@theacatweets) October 21, 2020
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Mohammad Siraj Decodes Setting Up Nitish Rana Before Dismissing Him Cheaply
Champions XI will battle it out against Warriors XI on the second day of the competition. Ricky Bhui, who has represented the Hyderabad side in Dream11 IPL in the past, will lead the Champions XI in the league, whereas D. B. Prashanth is the skipper for Warriors XI. Both teams will strive to commence their campaign with a thumping victory.
ALSO READ | Geoffrey Boycott Makes 'sexist' Claim On 80th Birthday, Gets Slammed By Isa Guha
ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri Hints At Mohammed Siraj's Selection For Australia Tour After Latest Tweet?
Wicket-keepers: P. Saran-Teja (vice-captain)
Batsmen: E. Kumar, M. Sriram, R. Augustine, R. Bhui (captain)
All-rounders: A. Hebbar, M. Verma, P. Kumar
Bowlers: A. Kumar, B. Satwik, P. Manohar
As per our CPN XI vs WAR XI match prediction, CPN XI will be favourites to win the match.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Imran Tahir Terms Faf Du Plessis Carrying Drinks For Chennai As 'quite Painful'
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
IPL 2020 Live Updates: Manish Pandey's quickfire 50 keeps Hyderabad in the hunt
4 hours ago
BCCI miffed with Cricket Australia for delays in scheduling winter tour?
12 mins ago
Jofra Archer continues to haunt David Warner, gets his wicket for 4th time in 5 innings
14 mins ago
Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi confirm new Big Bash League 2020-21 deals
37 mins ago
Virat Kohli posts funny picture with Bangalore teammates, calls AB 'kid who did the work'
40 mins ago
IPL 2020: Jason Holder makes impact in 1st match for Hyderabad, picks up 3 crucial wickets
42 mins ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points