CRC Vs BAA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 15 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Cricketer CC and Bangladesh Austria CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 1:00 PM local time (4:30 PM IST) on Thursday, April 22. Here is our CRC vs BAA Dream11 prediction, CRC vs BAA Dream11 team, CRC vs BAA best team and CRC vs BAA player record.

CRC vs BAA match preview

This is the second match of the day for Cricketer CC who face Vienna CC in their first match of the day. They are currently 7th with one win and one loss from two matches played so far. Their only win came versus Pakistan CC by 6 wickets, while they were handed the loss by Vienna Danube by 9 wickets.

Bangladesh Austria, on the other hand, are 5th on the points table with one win and two loss from 4 matches, while one match ended with no result. This match holds important value for them as they will look to get back to winning ways and climb up the table. A cracking contest is on the cards.

CRC vs BAA weather report

The condition will be partly sunny with a thunderstorm before the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 19 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Despite the weather issues before the start, teams could still have a chance to play the full quota of overs.

CRC vs BAA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

CRC vs BAA player record

For Cricketer CC, Bilal Zalmai is the leading run-getter for the team in the tournament so far and will look to continue his fine form with the bat. For Bangladesh Austria, Gursevan Singh is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament and will look to dismantle the opposition batting line=up with yet another fine performance.

CRC vs BAA best team

CRC vs BAA Dream11 prediction

As per our CRC vs BAA Dream11 prediction, BAA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRC vs BAA player record and as a result, the CRC vs BAA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRC vs BAA Dream11 team and CRC vs BAA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

