CRC Vs INV Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria Match Preview

Match 22 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Cricketer CC and Indian Vienna at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Saturday, April 24.

CRC vs INV match preview

Cricketer CC are currently rooted to the bottom of the points table and need to start winning matches to keep their play-off qualification hopes alive. Currently, after 4 matches, Cricketer CC have just 1 win and 3 losses and this match is crucial for them to climb up the points table. They lost their previous match to Bangladesh Austria by 7 wickets and will be desperate for a win versus a very good Indian Vienna team.

Indian Vienna on the other hand are second on the points table winning 3 out of the 5 matches played so far in the tournament. In their previous two matches, they beat Vienna CC by 20 runs before losing to Pakistan CC by 19 runs. They will be eager to put the loss behind and register a win by beating bottom-placed Cricketer CC.

CRC vs INV weather report

The condition will be partly sunny during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 6 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

CRC vs INV pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

CRC vs INV player record

For Cricketer CC Baseer Khan has looked good in the tournament so far and will look to continue his fine form with the bat in the upcoming match. For Indian Vienna Mehar Cheema has been playing really well with the bat and once again he will be looking to deliver with the bat.

CRC vs INV best team



CRC vs INV Dream11 prediction

As per our PKC vs INV Dream11 prediction, INV will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRC vs INV player record and as a result, the CRC vs INV best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRC vs INV Dream11 team and CRC vs INV Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.



