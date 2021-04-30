CRC Vs VCC Dream11 Team, ECS T10 Austria Preliminary Final Top Fantasy Picks, Preview

The 2nd Preliminary final of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Vienna CC and Cricketer CC at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Friday, April 30. Here is our CRC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, CRC vs VCC Dream11 team, CRC vs VCC best team and CRC vs VCC player record.

Match preview for CRC vs VCC Dream11 prediction

Cricketer CC had a terrific round 2 of the ECS T10 Austria as they finished at the top of the Group B points table winning all three matches. They first defeated Bangladesh Austria by 23 runs following which they went onto defeat Vienna CC by 4 wickets. In their final group stage match, they beat Vienna Danube by 21 runs. They will look to keep their unbeaten run going and advance to the next stage fo the tournament by beating Vienna CC.

Vienna CC, on the other hand, finished second on the points table with 2 wins and 1 loss from 3 matches. The team first defeated Vienna Danube by 14 runs before losing to Cricketer CC in the following match by 4 wickets. The final match of the group stage campaign was versus Bangladesh Austria which they won by 10 runs. The upcoming match versus Cricketer CC will be a challenging one but Vienna CC will look to bring their best game on-field and upset their opponent.. This should be an exciting contest.

CRC vs VCC weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover with rain predicted during the match. The wind gusts will be around 15 km/h with temperatures hovering around 16 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. Both teams will be hoping that the rain does not affect the match too much and they get to play the full quota of overs.

CRC vs VCC pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

CRC vs VCC player record

For the ideal CRC vs VCC Dream11 team, Bilal Zalmai and Baseer Khan are the leading run-getters for Cricketer CC in the tournament and they will look to continue their fine form with the bat when their team takes on Vienna CC. For Vienna CC, Mark Simpson-Parker has been consistent with the bat throughout the tournament, while Abdullah Akbarjan is at the top of the wicket-takers list. The team will be hoping for the duo to fire with both bat and ball and take the team to the next stage of the tournament.

CRC vs VCC Dream11 team

CRC vs VCC Dream11 prediction

As per our CRC vs VCC Dream11 prediction, CRC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRC vs VCC player record and as a result, the CRC vs VCC best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRC vs VCC Dream11 team and CRC vs VCC Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

