CRC Vs VIA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 25 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Cricketer CC and Vienna Afghan at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST) on Monday, April 26.

CRC vs VIA match preview

Cricketer CC continue to be rooted at the bottom of the points with chances of making it to the knockout stage slowly slipping away. They still have just one win and their previous match was versus Indian Vienna ended with them losing the match by 9 wickets. The upcoming match versus Vienna Afghan presents yet another stern test and they will look to play well and upset their opponents.

Vienna Afghan, on the other hand, are currently third on the points table with 4 wins from 5 matches and will look to carry on their terrific start to their campaign. Their last match was versus Salzburg ended in a tie due to which the match was decided on a golden ball rule and it was Vienna Afghan who came out victorious. This should be an exciting battle to watch.

CRC vs VIA weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 7 km/h with temperatures hovering around 7 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

CRC vs VIA pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

CRC vs VIA player record

Bilal Zalmai and Baseer Khan have been performing really well for Cricketer CC and will be expected to be among runs once again versus Vienna Afghan in the upcoming match. Sadiq Mohamad and Qadargul Utmanzai have been scoring runs and will look to continue to do so versus struggling Cricketer CC

CRC vs VIA best team

CRC vs VIA Dream11 prediction

As per our CRC vs VIA Dream11 prediction and CRC vs VIA Dream11 team, VIA will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRC vs VIA player record and as a result, the CRC vs VIA best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRC vs VIA Dream11 team and CRC vs VIA Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

