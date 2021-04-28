CRC Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Top Fantasy Picks And Match Preview

Match 34 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Cricketer CC and Vienna Danube at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 11:00 AM local time (2:30 PM IST) on Wednesday, April 28. Here is our CRC vs VID Dream11 prediction, CRC vs VID Dream11 team, CRC vs VID best team and CRC vs VID player record.

CRC vs VID match preview

Cricketer CC are currently at top of the points table after winning both their matches in Group B so far. They first beat Bangladesh Austria by 23 runs, following which they beat Vienna CC by 4 wickets. They will look to make it a hat-trick of wins by beating Viena Danube in the upcoming match.

Vienna Danube, on the other hand, first lost to Vienna CC by 14 runs before overcoming Bangladesh Austria by 7 wickets. They are currently third and will look to climb the points table by beating the in-form Cricketer CC. This should be a good contest to watch between these two sides.

CRC vs VID weather report

There will be cloud cover during the match with no chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 21 km/h with temperatures hovering around 12 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With no chances of the shower coming down during the match, teams will be able to play the full quota of overs.

CRC vs VID pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

CRC vs VID player record

For Cricketer CC, Bilal Zalmai has been the leading run-getter in the tournament and he will look to add more run to his tally when his team takes on Vienna Danube. For Vienna Danube, Klair Kailash and Mohammad Safi did well with bat and ball and so they will be expected to perform well.

CRC vs VID best team

CRC vs VID Dream11 prediction

As per our CRC vs VID Dream11 prediction, CRC will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRC vs VID player record and as a result, the CRC vs VID best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRC vs VID Dream11 team and CRC vs VID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: FanCode

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2021 news on Republic World. From live updates and scores to team news, commentary, schedule, controversies, match reactions, reports, analysis, statistics, polls, previews and more, find it all in the IPL 2021 section on Republic World.