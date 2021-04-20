CRC Vs VID Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Austria 2021 Match Preview

Match 8 of the ECS T10 Austria 2021 will be played between Cricketer CC and Vienna Danube at the Seebarn Cricket Ground. The match starts at 3:00 PM local time (6:30 PM IST) on Tuesday, April 20. Here is our CRC vs VID Dream11 prediction, CRC vs VID Dream11 team and CRC vs VID player record.

CRC vs VID match preview

This is the second match of the day for Cricketer CC who look to end the day on a high by winning both their matches. They take on Pakistan CC in the second match of the day. For Vienna Danube, this is the only match of the day which they will look to win and keep hold of the top spot by the end of the day.

Vienna Danube currently has 3 points to show from 2 matches with one win. They started their campaign with a 7-wicket win over Vienna CC before their second match versus Bangladesh Austria was abandoned due to rain. They will look to carry on the winning momentum versus Cricketer CC and look to inflict a defeat on their opponents.

Teams like Bangladesh Austria, Cricketer CC, Indian Vienna, Pakistan CC, Salzburg, Vienna Afghan, Vienna Danube and Vienna CC are part of the tournament in which all these teams will feature over 12 days in 47 T10 matches.

CRC vs VID weather report

There will be intermittent cloud cover during the match with chances of rain coming down before the start of the play. The Wind Gusts will be around 17 km/h with temperatures hovering around 14 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of rain during the match, teams could see a reduction in the number of overs

CRC vs VID pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks balanced with batsmen and bowlers both looking to take advantage. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a quick pace, bowlers will have to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets

CRC vs VID player record

Mohammad Waqar Zalmi will be the key player for the team in this contest as well after being the top wicket-taker for the team in last years tournament. For Vienna Danube, Khyber Malyar and Klair Kailash will be key players at the top and the opening pair will be expected to provide a solid start at the top

CRC vs VID best team

CRC vs VID Dream11 prediction

As per our CRC vs VID Dream11 prediction, VID will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The CRC vs VID player record and as a result, the CRC vs VID best team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The CRC vs VID Dream11 team and CRC vs VID Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

