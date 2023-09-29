Cricket As National Sport Of India? Venkatesh Prasad Supports Dinesh Karthik On The Topic

In 2020, when a schoolteacher named Mayuresh Agrawal filed an RTI (Right to Information) query with the government to inquire about when hockey was declared India's national game, the response was surprising. The Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports stated that no sport or game has been officially designated as the national game of India, as the government aims to encourage and promote all popular sports disciplines equally.

Cricket is arguably the world's second-most watched sport after football

In India, however, the game enjoys another level of popularity

Venkatesh Prasad wants the game to be named India's national sport

Venkatesh Prasad backs cricket to become a national sport of India

The suggestion of designating cricket as the national sport of India has started circulating once again. Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad has thrown his support behind the idea of cricket becoming India's national game. While field hockey is often considered India's national sport due to its historical significance and India's dominance in the game in the last century, there is no officially recognized national game in the country.

While this response received praise from various quarters, there are those who argue that cricket, being the most popular sport in the country with millions of ardent fans, should be granted the status of the national game. Venkatesh Prasad, echoing this sentiment, expressed his view on social media. His comments were made in response to veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik's recent statement backing cricket to become the national sport.

My friend @DineshKarthik supported cricket becoming the national sport of our country in a discussion on ShareChat ! I agree with him.



The kind of pride and joy it brings to the people of India, it’s about time that we recognize cricket as the national game. — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) September 29, 2023

India is currently in full preparation mode to host the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, marking the first solo hosting of the tournament after co-hosting it three times previously. Scheduled to take place from October 5 to November 19, the tournament will feature ten teams from all over the world. A total of 48 matches will be played in the event across ten stunning venues throughout India, from Dharamsala in the North to Chennai in the South and Kolkata in the East to Ahmedabad in the West.

