Cricket Australia Breaks Silence, Admits It Was A Mistake To Not Sack Tim Paine Before

As Australia prepare to host England for the Ashes series, the news about Tim Paine's 'Sexting Scandal' came like a knockout punch on the face for the Australian Cricket Board. The scandal dates back to 2018 when Tim Paine was appointed as captain in place of Steve Smith after the sandpaper scandal episode in South Africa has taken the cricketing world by storm. Following the resignation by Tim Paine, the investigation was done after which he was cleared by CA’s integrity unit despite being found to have sent an objectional photo to a co-worker.

Cricket Australia's latest statement on Tim Paine Sexting Scandal

According to Fox Sports.com.au, Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein while speaking at a press conference on Saturday said, “I can’t talk about the 2018 decision, I wasn’t there but I am saying based on the facts as they are today the board of Cricket Australia would not have made that decision". He added “I acknowledge the decision clearly sent the wrong message that this behaviour is acceptable and without serious consequences. The role of Australian cricket captain must be held to the highest standards. The code of conduct is (now) appropriate, it’s important to note a lot of things have changed since the time".

Tim Paine sorry about the sexting scandal

After the incident came into the limelight Tim Paine apologised to his family, fans and teammates for his past behaviour. He said that captaining the Australian men's cricket team has been the "greatest privilege" of his sporting career. In his statement, Tim Paine said, "Today I've announced my decision to stand down as the captain of the Australian men's test team. It's an incredibly difficult decision, but the right one for me, my family, and cricket. As background on my decision, nearly four years ago, I was involved in a text exchange with a then-colleague. At the time, the exchange was the subject of a thorough CA Integrity Unit investigation, throughout which I fully participated in and openly participated in."

Tim Paine career

Talking about Tim Paine career in Tets cricket, the wicketkeeper-batsman has played 35 Tests for Australia, taking 150 catches behind the stumps. He has scored 1,534 runs at an average of 32.63 with a high score of 92 and nine half-centuries. Coming to Tim Paine captaincy record, the 36-year-old was the 46th player to lead the Australian team and his Test record as captain stands at 11 wins, 8 defeats and 4 draws as skipper.

