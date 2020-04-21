Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts Fails To Convince State Associations For 45% Grant Cut

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has prompted Cricket Australia to undergo potential damage control for their upcoming 2020-21 international and domestic home season. The seventh edition of T20 World Cup is currently scheduled to be played in Australia later this year. Even though the tournament is still almost six months away, there is much uncertainty clouding over the staging of the showpiece event.

Cricket Australia backs down from cut to state grants

Earlier, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts proposed Australian state association owners to cut their annual grants by 45%. The proposal was set up to remunerate possible losses to be incurred due to the rise of the coronavirus outbreak. However, state associations have declined Cricket Australia’s proposal and have now entered into fresh talks among themselves in order to clarify their finances.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers' Association are planning for a cut in player’s pay. The governing body and the association are expected to use the fixed revenue percentage model, which has been characterising all agreements between them since the later part of the 1990s.

Quite recently, Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts also announced an 80% pay cut to some of the staff members in order to plan for a potential 50% revenue reduction from their upcoming home season. Apart from the T20 World Cup, Cricket Australia’s home season for 2020-21 also includes a lucrative tour by the Indian cricket team. Even after implementing drastic pay cut measures, the potential savings for Cricket Australia by this move is only believed to be around A$3 million (US$1.9 million).

ICC to decide fate of T20 World Cup

According to recent reports in The Times of India, an anonymous source in the International Cricket Council (ICC) has claimed that the apex body is not in a hurry to announce the fate of the T20 World Cup just yet. The sources stated that a call is expected to be taken in August and if the coronavirus situation improves in the coming months, the T20 World Cup is expected to go ahead as planned. The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be played between October 18 and November 15 across seven different Australian venues.

