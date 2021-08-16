Cricket Australia Needs To Make Decision On Justin Langer's Future Soon, Says Gilchrist

Former Australia captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist have said that if Cricket Australia (CA) wants to move on from Justin Langer as their head coach then they should do it sooner rather than later.

Langer has come under fire after Australia lost the T20I series against the West Indies and Bangladesh last year. The side also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India at home.

Langer and players working on issues says Gilchrist

Gilchrist said that he was aware of the 'perceived issues' with Langer's management style and added that he will keep working on these issues with the players working alongside him. Gilchrist pointed out the bigger issue and said the whole situation needs to be sorted now or else it might derail their summer.

"Justin is very aware of these perceived issues with his management style, and he’s going to keep trying to work with that, and I’m sure the players will try to work alongside that as well," Gilchrist told SEN Radio as quoted by ANI on Monday. "But the bigger issue, and it will derail the summer if it doesn’t get sorted out, is the fact these journalists have a direct line of contact with people within the inner sanctum there, and the people in that inner sanctum are happy to let it get out."

Gilchrist says CA needs to make decision on Langer's future soon

Gilchrist also mentioned that if everyone feels they need to move on from Langer as the coach then they need to do it sooner rather than later as it will most likely cause problems.

"So, Cricket Australia needs to try to address this very quickly. If everyone believes the best thing to do is move on from Justin Langer as a coach, do it sooner rather than later because it is just going to create a side issue, which is going to continue to be a circus," Gilchrist said.

Cricket Australia on Sunday had cleared the way for their players to take part in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) resumption in UAE in September and October.

CA's clearance came after the Afghanistan Cricket Board announce the postponement of a three-match ODI series between the two-nation that was originally planned to be held in India ahead of the T20 World Cup, reported cricket.com.au.

(Image Credits: AP/ PTI)