Cricket Australia Rallies COVID-19 Efforts, Donates $50,000 To Help India Fight Pandemic

Throwing its weight behind India's battle against COVID-19, Cricket Australia on Sunday announced that it was donating $50,000 to the country saying that it was deeply distressed over the sufferings of Indians owing to the second wave of the pandemic. Along with this, the body has also partnered with UNICEF Australia's 'India COVID-19 Crisis Appeal' to procure and install oxygen generation plants in hospitals of need, provide testing equipment in heavily impacted districts, and supporting the

acceleration of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in India.

Talking about the mutual love for cricket between the two countries, Cricket Australia's interim CEO Nick Hockley shared that it was deeply moved by the donations given by cricketers Pat Cummins and Brett Lee over the last week and wanted to match up to it.

"Australians and Indians share a special bond and, for many, our mutual love of cricket is central to that friendship. It has been distressing and saddening to learn of the suffering of so many of our Indian sisters and brothers during the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic and our hearts go out to everyone impacted," Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia's Interim CEO said in an official statement.

"We were all deeply moved by the sentiments expressed and donations given by Pat Cummins and Brett Lee over the past week. In that same spirit, we are proud to partner with UNICEF Australia to raise funds that will help the people of India by providing the health system with much-needed oxygen, testing equipment and vaccines," he added.

Meanwhile, UNICEF Australia CEO Tony Stuart said that he was heartened to see cricket uniting Australia and India in this time of need saying that it was urgent to act now. "We know that sport has the power to bring people together and there has never been a more important time. UNICEF has been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic and as the world's largest children's charity we know the devastating and life-long consequences this emergency will have, in particular, on children and young people," he said.

India reported 3,68,147 new cases of Coronavirus on Monday which took the total number of active cases in the country to 34,13,642. In a span of 24 hours, the nation also recorded 3,00,732 recoveries while 3,417 lost their lives to the virus.