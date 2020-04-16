Cricket Australia To Furlough Staff With 80% Paycut, Expects 50% Drop In Revenues In 2020

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has halted all domestic and international cricket fixtures worldwide. Among big cricket events lined-up for this year, the ICC T20 World Cup is currently slated to be played between October and November 2020 in Australia. However, the T20 World Cup along with the entire 2020-21 Australian home season, is likely to suffer with cancellations or postponements if the coronavirus pandemic is not contained in time.

Also Read | Cricket Australia Announces End Of Season due to Coronavirus, Awards Title To NSW

Cricket Australia tackles coronavirus with staff cutbacks

Cricket Australia became the latest sporting body to suffer from an economic crisis due to the coronavirus outbreak as they recently announced staff cutbacks and pay cuts for the current financial year. The governing body is believed to be planning for a 50 percent revenue reduction from their upcoming home season, which also includes a lucrative tour by the Indian cricket team after the T20 World Cup.

Also Read | Cricket Australia Says ICC Refuses Reserve Day For T20 World Cup Semis

According to reports, a large number of Cricket Australia staff members are expected to face drastic pay cuts (up to 80 percent). Reports also indicate that many of the staff members will be asked to stand down in order for Cricket Australia to remunerate from the expected losses. According to cricket.com.au, the decision was conveyed to staff members by Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts.

Also Read | Coronavirus Pandemic: Cricket Australia CEO Says T20 World Cup Preparations Not Affected

BCCI suspends IPL 2020

The ongoing coronavirus crisis also prompted the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to postpone the highly-anticipated Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season until further notice. In a media advisory issued by the board, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah stated that the IPL Governing Council has decided that the IPL 2020 will stay suspended for now and will only commence when it is safe and appropriate to do so.

Also Read | Alexandra Hartley Takes A Dig At Cricket Australia After Eng's Ouster From Women's T20 World Cup

Also Read | Coronavirus: Cricket Australia Puts New Central, Big Bash Contract Announcements On Hold