Cricket Australia Undecided On Test Captaincy Replacement; Smith, Cummins Key Favourites

Pat Cummins and Steve Smith have reportedly been interviewed by Cricket Australia's panel that has been formed to appoint the new Test captain and vice-captain of the Australian men's cricket team. According to NewsCorp, the duo was interviewed for the respective positions on Wednesday as they appeared via a video link from the Gold Coast.

The panel, which interviewed Cummins and Smith, consisted of some top Cricket Australia board members, including Mel Jones, Richard Freudenstein, chief executive Nick Hockley, and selectors George Bailey and Tony Dodemaide.

According to the report, Cummins will be named Australia's next Test captain, with Steve Smith as his deputy. If Cummins is named the next Test captain, he will become the first fast bowler to lead the Australian men's cricket team since the 1950s. In such an instance, the vice-captain's role becomes even more critical, as Cummins will need to be rested from time to time to manage workload fatigues, and Smith would be forced to take over as captain in Cummins' absence.

The report suggests that the new Australian Test captain and vice-captain could be announced as early as November 26.

Tim Paine's resignation

The Australian cricket board suffered a massive blow last Friday after Tim Paine announced his resignation as Test captain following the revelation of his lewd text messages that he had sent to a former Cricket Tasmania employee in 2017. Paine addressed a press conference from Hobart, where he apologized for his past behaviour and announced his decision to step down as Australia's Test captain. The decision to relinquish the Test captaincy came after Paine was informed by Cricket Australia that his messages were going to be made public.

Paine, who has played 35 Tests and as many ODIs for his country, took over as captain following the sandpaper scandal that saw his predecessor Steve Smith and former vice-captain David Warner step down. In 2019, Paine had become the first Australian captain after Steve Waugh to retain the Ashes series in England.

Meanwhile, Paine also holds some unwanted records such as losing two back-to-back Test series against India at home. He is the first Australian captain to lose a Test series to India at home.

