Cricket Fans Fearful As R Ashwin & Four Others Withdraw From IPL 2021 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Passionate cricket fans have expressed disappointment on social media as five players including Team India & DC offie Ravichandran Ashwin have left IPL 2021

Karthik Nair
It has been over a fortnight since the commencement of IPL 2021 and while the tournament has so far witnessed plenty of blockbusters as well as power-packed performances on the field, things seem to have taken a hit off the Cricket field with five players pulling out of this year's competition due to unavoidable circumstances. 

The players who have left IPL 2021 midway include the likes of Delhi Capitals' frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as Australian team-mates Adam Zampa, and, Kane Richardson, Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone and the team's death-overs specialist Andrew Tye.

As five players have already backed out from the 14th edition of the marquee tournament, the die-hard cricket fans fear the worst and according to some of them, it might also affect the smooth conduct of the tournament in the long run. Here are some of the reactions.

Players who decided to leave IPL 2021 midway

R Ashwin on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and informed all the fans and well-wishers that he would be taking a break from IPL 2021 to support his kin & extended family in the fight against the COVID pandemic. Ashwin's decision to leave the marquee tourney mid-way comes amid a steep rise in the number of COVID cases reported all over India as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic. At the same time, the senior offie has also said that he might come return should the situation improve in the future.

Meanwhile, RCB's overseas players Kane Richardson, and, his countryman Adam Zampa have withdrawn from the tournament recently and the three-time finalists had made an official announcement on their micro-blogging site regarding the same on Monday. The Bangalore-based franchise informed that both of them will be heading back to Australia due to personal reasons.

Rajasthan Royals as well as England batsman Liam Livingstone has returned back to the UK citing 'Bio-Bubble' fatigue. The inaugural edition's champions had officially confirmed the same on social media last week. At the same time, RR will also be missing the services of pacer Andrew Tye who has already departed for Australia on Sunday morning after Rajasthan's victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday night. While the reason for Tye's departure is yet known, an official release from the franchise is expected shortly.

In a dressing room video post the victory last weekend shared by Rajasthan Royals, team director Kumar Sangakkara told the team that Andrew Tye would be leaving for Australia early on Sunday morning. Tye's departure comes after the franchise has already lost the services of three overseas players including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Liam Livingstone. With Tye leaving the IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals are left with only 4 overseas players - the maximum allowed in any game - unless the franchise ropes in a replacement. The four available players include Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman.  

(Image Courtesy: Instagram@delhicapitals/twitter@RCBTweets)

