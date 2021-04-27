Cricket Fans Fearful As R Ashwin & Four Others Withdraw From IPL 2021 Amid COVID-19 Crisis

It has been over a fortnight since the commencement of IPL 2021 and while the tournament has so far witnessed plenty of blockbusters as well as power-packed performances on the field, things seem to have taken a hit off the Cricket field with five players pulling out of this year's competition due to unavoidable circumstances.

The players who have left IPL 2021 midway include the likes of Delhi Capitals' frontline spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, Royal Challengers Bangalore as well as Australian team-mates Adam Zampa, and, Kane Richardson, Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone and the team's death-overs specialist Andrew Tye.

As five players have already backed out from the 14th edition of the marquee tournament, the die-hard cricket fans fear the worst and according to some of them, it might also affect the smooth conduct of the tournament in the long run. Here are some of the reactions.

Don't be surprised if the IPL is cancelled. Now after Ashwin, Kane Richardson and Adam Zampa are leaving for home. It was a bad idea to conduct the IPL in India despite soaring cases. Yes, the spike happened at a time they couldn't do much. But yeah, you can't predict nature. — Sahil Mohan Gupta (@DigitallyBones) April 26, 2021

BCCI should manage a way to make sure overseas players reaching their homes safely after the IPL. Many are leaving and many would continue to leave. The entertainment declining ðŸ˜¢. #IPL2021 — ηαÐ¼αη - CSK ðŸ’› (@Mr_unknown23_) April 27, 2021

Oh my god!ðŸ˜µWhat is happening in IPL. Many people are going back to home leaving there team. Few hrs ago,got news of ravi ashwin and now this. Already many good players like jofra, stokes, natarajan had leave us, and now thisðŸ˜¢ðŸ˜¢. This will really a headache for respective team. — Rahul Patil (@RahulMadhukarP4) April 26, 2021

Players who left themselves knows very hard to get chance in playinhg 11 . so staying in whole biobubble session and not getting matches , they deciding to leave IPL . — Karthik TSN (@karthik_tsn) April 26, 2021

I really am not at all sure the ipl should be continuing under these circumstances. All that money glitz and glamour on show when there’s people round the corner dying because they can’t get oxygen. — Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) April 25, 2021

I can see both arguments with the IPL continuing if it's safe. It will obviously be a different question if players start to test positive, or so many players leave that it impacts the fairness of the competition. I'm wondering about the T20 World Cup due to start in 6 months. — Paul Hudson (@paulhudson26) April 26, 2021

BCCI Should have gone for more Double headers in this IPL .Soon More overseas players who are not getting chances in their team XI will Leave. — à¤…à¤¤à¥‚à¤² (@atul_msd) April 26, 2021

Players who decided to leave IPL 2021 midway

R Ashwin on Monday took to his official Twitter handle and informed all the fans and well-wishers that he would be taking a break from IPL 2021 to support his kin & extended family in the fight against the COVID pandemic. Ashwin's decision to leave the marquee tourney mid-way comes amid a steep rise in the number of COVID cases reported all over India as the country battles the second wave of the pandemic. At the same time, the senior offie has also said that he might come return should the situation improve in the future.

I would be taking a break from this years IPL from tomorrow. My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction. Thank you @DelhiCapitals ðŸ™ðŸ™ — Stay home stay safe! Take your vaccineðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ (@ashwinravi99) April 25, 2021

Meanwhile, RCB's overseas players Kane Richardson, and, his countryman Adam Zampa have withdrawn from the tournament recently and the three-time finalists had made an official announcement on their micro-blogging site regarding the same on Monday. The Bangalore-based franchise informed that both of them will be heading back to Australia due to personal reasons.

Rajasthan Royals as well as England batsman Liam Livingstone has returned back to the UK citing 'Bio-Bubble' fatigue. The inaugural edition's champions had officially confirmed the same on social media last week. At the same time, RR will also be missing the services of pacer Andrew Tye who has already departed for Australia on Sunday morning after Rajasthan's victory against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday night. While the reason for Tye's departure is yet known, an official release from the franchise is expected shortly.

In a dressing room video post the victory last weekend shared by Rajasthan Royals, team director Kumar Sangakkara told the team that Andrew Tye would be leaving for Australia early on Sunday morning. Tye's departure comes after the franchise has already lost the services of three overseas players including Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, and Liam Livingstone. With Tye leaving the IPL 2021, Rajasthan Royals are left with only 4 overseas players - the maximum allowed in any game - unless the franchise ropes in a replacement. The four available players include Jos Buttler, David Miller, Chris Morris, and Mustafizur Rahman.

(Image Courtesy: Instagram@delhicapitals/twitter@RCBTweets)