Cricket Fans Go Bonkers At ICC's 'rest Of Your Life XI' Challenge; Name Jawdropping Teams

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday asked fans to pick a team which they would want to watch 'for the rest of their lives'. The team had no restrictions in terms of nationality, and fans, who are in lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, sent in a number of their choices.

If you had to pick a team that you would watch for the rest of your life, what would it be?



Go 👇 pic.twitter.com/LzZ3M0Sauc — ICC (@ICC) March 29, 2020

Fans send in their favorites

1. Tamim Iqbal

2. R.Sharma

3. Kane Williamson

4. Shakib Al Hasan

5. Mushfiqur Rahim

6. M.Dhoni

7. S.Afridi

8. M.Mortaza

9. W.Akram

10. S.Akhtar

11. M.Rahman — Ahnaf Haque 🇧🇩 (@ahaque91) March 29, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar

Virender sehwag

Ricky Ponting

Virat Kohli

Yuvraj Singh

Michel Bevan

M.S.Dhoni(C&Keeper)

Shane warne

Glenn mcgrath

Wasim akram

Zaheer Khan — Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) March 29, 2020

1.Milburn

2.Crowe

3.Bradman

4.Mark Waugh

5.Tendulkar

6.Botham

7.Knott

8.Warne

9.Larwood

10.Akram

11.Anderson — Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 29, 2020

ODI team with players I have watched playing

1. Adam Gilchrist

2. Sachin Tendulkar

3. Virat Kohli

4. Ricky ponting

5. Jacques kallis

6. Ben stokes

7. Michael Bevan

8. Wasim Akram

9. Shane warne

10. Glenn McGrath

11. Lasith Malinga — Rishabh Mehrotra (@Rish_P314) March 29, 2020

1.Quinton de kock

2. K.L.Rahul

3. Virat Kohli (c)

4. AB De Villiers

5. Jos Butler (WK)

6. Ben Stokes

7. Ravindra Jadeja

8. Mitchel Starc

9. Dale Steyn

10. Yuzvendra Chahal

11. Jasprit Bumrah — alpha✨ (@akhil21_s) March 29, 2020

1.sir don Bradman

2.master blaster Sachin

3.white washer warne

4.400,Brian Lara

5.lankan murlitharan

6.1983,Kapil Dev

7.captain cool ms.dhonihttps://t.co/bVpGEvk3gC keeper Adam gilcrist

9.yorker boy bumrah

10.king Kohli

11.150+kph Mitchell starc — Naman jha (@INaman_45) March 29, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar

Virender Sehwag

Sanath Jaisurya

Virat Kohli

AB Devilliers

MS Dhoni (C & WK)

Shane Warne

Muthaiya Murlidharan

Jasprit Bumrah

Zaheer Khan

Shoaib Akhtar



Bench:-

Yuvraj Singh

Brett Lee

Brendon McCullam

Chris Gayle — Ravi Kumar (@RaviMsdd) March 29, 2020

1. M Hayden

2. Sachin

3. @msdhoni ( Vintage 💝 )

4. R Ponting

5. AB De Villiers

6. J Kallis

7. A Flintoff

8. W Akram

9. Shane Bond

10. A Mendis

11. McGrath



12. Rohit Sharma



2YEARS FOR IH RANGASTHALAM pic.twitter.com/XMs1gjQCyG — 🇮🇳 Krishna Mohan 🇮🇳 (@_MegaPowerStar_) March 29, 2020

Barry Richards

Viv Richards

Lara

Tendulkar

G. Pollock

Dravid

Gilchrist

Warne

Marshall

Lillee

Holding — Devi (@kam_devi) March 29, 2020