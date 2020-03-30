The Debate
Cricket Fans Go Bonkers At ICC's 'rest Of Your Life XI' Challenge; Name Jawdropping Teams

Cricket News

The team had no restrictions in terms of nationality, and fans, who are in lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, sent in a number of their choices.

Written By Digital Desk | Mumbai | Updated On:
ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday asked fans to pick a team which they would want to watch 'for the rest of their lives'. The team had no restrictions in terms of nationality, and fans, who are in lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, sent in a number of their choices.

Fans send in their favorites

