Cricket Fans Go Bonkers At ICC's 'rest Of Your Life XI' Challenge; Name Jawdropping Teams

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday asked fans to pick a team which they would want to watch 'for the rest of their lives'. The team had no restrictions in terms of nationality, and fans, who are in lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus, sent in a number of their choices.
If you had to pick a team that you would watch for the rest of your life, what would it be?— ICC (@ICC) March 29, 2020
1. ______
2. ______
3. ______
4. ______
5. ______
6. ______
7. ______
8. ______
9. ______
10. ______
11. ______
Go 👇 pic.twitter.com/LzZ3M0Sauc
1. Tamim Iqbal— Ahnaf Haque 🇧🇩 (@ahaque91) March 29, 2020
2. R.Sharma
3. Kane Williamson
4. Shakib Al Hasan
5. Mushfiqur Rahim
6. M.Dhoni
7. S.Afridi
8. M.Mortaza
9. W.Akram
10. S.Akhtar
11. M.Rahman
1.@BrianLara— Shahid Gulzar (@ShahidG99816941) March 29, 2020
2.@sachin_rt
3.@imVkohli
4.@babarazam258
5.@ivivianrichards
6.@ABdeVilliers17 WK
7.@ImranKhanPTI Cap
8.@wasimakramlive
9.@waqyounis99
10.@ShaneWarne
11.@glennmcgrath11
Sachin Tendulkar— Nikita Malviya🇮🇳 (@NkMalviya10) March 29, 2020
Virender sehwag
Ricky Ponting
Virat Kohli
Yuvraj Singh
Michel Bevan
M.S.Dhoni(C&Keeper)
Shane warne
Glenn mcgrath
Wasim akram
Zaheer Khan
1.Milburn— Graeme Swann (@Swannyg66) March 29, 2020
2.Crowe
3.Bradman
4.Mark Waugh
5.Tendulkar
6.Botham
7.Knott
8.Warne
9.Larwood
10.Akram
11.Anderson
ODI team with players I have watched playing— Rishabh Mehrotra (@Rish_P314) March 29, 2020
1. Adam Gilchrist
2. Sachin Tendulkar
3. Virat Kohli
4. Ricky ponting
5. Jacques kallis
6. Ben stokes
7. Michael Bevan
8. Wasim Akram
9. Shane warne
10. Glenn McGrath
11. Lasith Malinga
1.Quinton de kock— alpha✨ (@akhil21_s) March 29, 2020
2. K.L.Rahul
3. Virat Kohli (c)
4. AB De Villiers
5. Jos Butler (WK)
6. Ben Stokes
7. Ravindra Jadeja
8. Mitchel Starc
9. Dale Steyn
10. Yuzvendra Chahal
11. Jasprit Bumrah
1.sir don Bradman— Naman jha (@INaman_45) March 29, 2020
2.master blaster Sachin
3.white washer warne
4.400,Brian Lara
5.lankan murlitharan
6.1983,Kapil Dev
7.captain cool ms.dhonihttps://t.co/bVpGEvk3gC keeper Adam gilcrist
9.yorker boy bumrah
10.king Kohli
11.150+kph Mitchell starc
Sachin Tendulkar— Ravi Kumar (@RaviMsdd) March 29, 2020
Virender Sehwag
Sanath Jaisurya
Virat Kohli
AB Devilliers
MS Dhoni (C & WK)
Shane Warne
Muthaiya Murlidharan
Jasprit Bumrah
Zaheer Khan
Shoaib Akhtar
Bench:-
Yuvraj Singh
Brett Lee
Brendon McCullam
Chris Gayle
1. M Hayden— 🇮🇳 Krishna Mohan 🇮🇳 (@_MegaPowerStar_) March 29, 2020
2. Sachin
3. @msdhoni ( Vintage 💝 )
4. R Ponting
5. AB De Villiers
6. J Kallis
7. A Flintoff
8. W Akram
9. Shane Bond
10. A Mendis
11. McGrath
12. Rohit Sharma
2YEARS FOR IH RANGASTHALAM pic.twitter.com/XMs1gjQCyG
Barry Richards— Devi (@kam_devi) March 29, 2020
Viv Richards
Lara
Tendulkar
G. Pollock
Dravid
Gilchrist
Warne
Marshall
Lillee
Holding
Jason roy,rohit sharma, joe root,babar azam,jos buttler,shadab khan,chris woakes,adil rashid,mohammad amir,jimmy anderson,wahab riaz👍— فیصل یوسف ڈاد (@Faisal12006413) March 29, 2020