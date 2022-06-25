Cricket fans all over the world were left stunned after an advertisement featuring the great Shane Warne played on TV during the third Test match between England and New Zealand. The hair transplant advertisement was played on the Sky Sports channel, which is broadcasting the ongoing series between England and New Zealand. Hundreds of Shane Warne fans turned to social media to slam the broadcaster for the "distasteful" advertisement.

Fans slam broadcaster

Fans are furious with Sky Sports for deciding to show the commercial despite being aware that Shane Warne has passed away. Warne died of a suspected heart attack in March while on a vacation in Thailand. The sudden death of the former Australian cricketer, who was just 52 years old at the time of his demise, drew shock and grief from millions of supporters as well as prominent figures across the globe.

Here's how cricket fans reacted on social media after seeing Sky Sports broadcasting an old hair transplant advert featuring Warne.

"Not sure how I feel about the Advanced Hair Studio still using Shane Warne in their TV ads on Sky. If earning his family some money, then I suppose that’s good but it feels really eerie to be seeing him suddenly on TV looking so alive and well. Chilled me," one individual wrote.

"If I was Advanced Hair Studio I would maybe stop running my ads with Shane Warne," another user said.

"Not sure you meant to run the Advanced Hair Studio ad today, considering Shane Warne is no longer with us. Have a word. @SkyCricket @SkySports," one more fan tweeted.

"Quite surprised to see one of the Advanced Hair Studio ads with Shane Warne still running," another fan wrote.

Am I the only person who thinks it a bit disrespectful that @AdvHairStudio still use the late Shane Warne in their TV advert? — Mark Denholm 📻 (@markdenholm) June 24, 2022

@SkyCricket do you really think it’s appropriate showing adverts during the test match which feature the late Shane Warne? Bit distasteful in my eyes… pic.twitter.com/WImGvgRG5I — Colin Woods (@Colin__Woods) June 24, 2022

Why is the dory missed Shane Warne still being used in the hair restoration advert. Quite shocking. @SkyCricket pic.twitter.com/PiyzkDjHka — David K (@thfc0405) June 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Warne was paid tribute by England Cricket Board (ECB) during the first match of the ongoing series against New Zealand. In the 23rd over of the first Test, the play was stopped for a minute to pay tribute to the legendary cricketer. Warne was also paid tribute during the opening match of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL). After his demise in Thailand, Warne was flown to Australia, where he was paid tribute by his family members and former teammates at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in front of 50,000 people.

Image: Twitter/AP