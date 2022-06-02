Cricket Fans Laud NZ Physios' Reaction After England Spinner Jack Leach Suffers Concussion

England Cricket's official social media handles have confirmed that spinner Jack Leach has suffered a concussion after having a nasty fall during the Lord's Test against New Zealand. As a result, the 30-year-old has been withdrawn from the first England vs New Zealand Test due to concussion protocols.

The team said that they will announce their replacement in due course. Since the Kiwis medical team joined the English medical team in treating Leach's serious head injury, the kind gesture was lauded by cricketing fans.

England vs New Zealand 1st Test: Jack Leach suffers concussion

Jack Leach suffered a injury when he landed awkwardly on his head while attempting to prevent a boundary off a shot hit by Devon Conway on the second ball of the sixth over. The 30-year-old chased the ball from backward point and managed to pull it back, but while doing so he seemed to have gotten significantly hurt on his shoulder and neck region.

After the nasty fall, the medical teams of both sides rushed towards Leach on the sidelines. With New Zealand's medical team also attending Leach, several fans took to social media to heap praise for the gesture.

ENG vs NZ Lord's Test: New Zealand suffer horrible start

After having opted to bat first, visitors New Zealand are off to a horror start at Lord's as they have lost seven wickets in the first two sessions of the first Test. After 28 overs, the Blackcaps have just managed to score 67 runs, with the duo of Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Southee at the crease (at the time of writing).

As for the bowling, Matty Potts has been the pick amongst them as he has picked up an outstanding three wickets and conceded just eight runs in eight overs. Meanwhile, veteran James Anderson has also picked up three wickets, while Stuart Broad has picked the other.

England vs New Zealand playing 11

England: Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (c), Ben Foakes (wk), Matty Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Will Young, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult